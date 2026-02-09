Former Ohio State Standout Arrested, Charged With Murder
Ex-Ohio State linebacker and first-round NFL draft pick is facing some serious charges after authorities in Tennessee say a woman was found dead inside a home earlier this month.
Darron Lee (31) was arrested February 5th by the Tennessee’s Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his girlfriend.
Deputies were initially called to a residence in Ooltewah on a report of CPR in progress. When first responders arrived, they located an adult female victim and attempted life-saving measures. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s identity has not been publicly released.
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Investigators said the circumstances inside the home lead to a deeper examination. According to an affidavit, the victim showed signs of severe trauma, including bruising and a stab wound. Authorities also noted blood evidence and signs that parts of the home may have been cleaned prior to their arrival.
Lee, who was identified by officials as the victim’s boyfriend, was present at the scene and told investigators he believed she may have been injured after “falling”. Detectives said physical evidence inside the home did not align with that explanation, and they observed injuries on Lee consistent with a struggle.
The sheriff’s office ruled the death a homicide and took Lee into custody. Officials have indicated that additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.
Lee previously gained national recognition as part of Ohio State’s 2014 National Championship team before being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He later spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills during his professional career.
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Former Ohio State Standout Arrested, Charged With Murder was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com