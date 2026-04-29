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Source: Michael Reaves / Getty 5 Ways Black People Have Influenced the Kentucky Derby The Kentucky Derby is known for big hats, bold fashion, and historic moments, but the full story goes much deeper. From the very first race to the culture we see today, Black people have played a foundational role in shaping the Derby. While that impact has often been overlooked, it is impossible to tell the story of the Derby without it. RELATED: Top 5 Moments In Kentucky Derby History RELATED: How Long Does The Kentucky Derby Last? Here are five key ways Black excellence has influenced the Kentucky Derby.

1. Black jockeys dominated the early Derby In the late 1800s, Black jockeys were the stars of horse racing. They won 13 of the first 15 Kentucky Derby races, setting the standard for skill, strategy, and dominance on the track. Legends like Isaac Murphy became some of the most successful riders in American history.

2. The first Derby winner was led by Black excellence The very first Kentucky Derby in 1875 was won by Oliver Lewis riding Aristides, trained by Ansel Williamson. From day one, Black horsemen were at the center of the Derby’s success.

3. Black horsemen built the foundation of the sport Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Beyond jockeys, Black trainers, grooms, and stable workers were the backbone of horse racing. Their deep knowledge of horses and racing helped build the sport into what it is today, even if they did not always receive recognition.

4. Racism erased visibility but not impact By the early 1900s, Black jockeys were pushed out of racing due to discrimination and exclusion. While their presence on the track declined, their influence on the sport remained embedded in its history.

5. Black culture still shapes Derby weekend today From fashion to media coverage, Black culture continues to influence the Derby experience. Whether it is standout style, cultural events, or storytelling through Black media, the impact is still visible every year.