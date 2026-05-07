10 Black Celebrity Moms With the Most Kids & Their Children

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Here are 10 Black celebrity moms and the children who helped shape their family legacies.

1. Lauryn Hill – 6 Kids Lauryn Hill is the mother of: Zion Marley

Selah Marley

Joshua Marley

John Marley

Sarah Marley

Micah Hill

2. Kimora Lee Simmons – 5 Kids Kimora Lee Simmons is the mother of: Ming Lee Simmons

Aoki Lee Simmons

Kenzo Lee Hounsou

Wolfe Lee Leissner

Gary Leissner

3. Diana Ross – 5 Kids Diana Ross is the mother of: Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Rhonda Ross Kendrick

Tracee Ellis Ross

Chudney Ross

Ross Naess

Evan Ross

4. Ayesha Curry – 4 Kids Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are parents to: Riley Curry

Ryan Curry

Canon Curry

Caius Curry

5. Rihanna – 3 Kids Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to: RZA Athelston Mayers

Riot Rose Mayers

Rocki Irish Mayer

6. Beyoncé – 3 Kids Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to: Blue Ivy Carter

Rumi Carter

Sir Carter

7. Niecy Nash – 3 Kids Niecy Nash is the mother of: Dominic Nash

Dia Nash

Donielle Nash

8. Draya Michele – 3 Kids Draya Michele is the mother of: Kniko Howard

Jru Scandrick

Her youngest daughter with Jalen Green

9. Mariah Carey – 2 Kids Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are parents to: Monroe Cannon

Moroccan Cannon

10. Toni Braxton – 2 Kids Toni Braxton is the mother of: Denim Braxton Lewis

Diezel Braxton Lewis