5 Times Morgan Wallen Collaborated With Rappers

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1. Broadway Girls with Lil Durk (2021) This was the collaboration that truly shocked the internet. In 2021, Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen teamed up for “Broadway Girls,” a melodic blend of country storytelling and drill-inspired rap. The song centered around heartbreak and nightlife in Nashville and quickly became a streaming hit. Fans from both country and hip-hop embraced the unexpected crossover, helping the record trend heavily online and debut high on the charts.

2. Stand By Me with Lil Durk (2023) After the success of “Broadway Girls,” the duo reunited again for “Stand By Me” in 2023. The song leaned even further into emotional melodies and showcased the chemistry between the two artists. Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The collaboration helped solidify Morgan Wallen as one of the few country artists who could naturally fit alongside modern rappers without the music feeling forced.

3. WHISKEY WHISKEY with Moneybagg Yo (2024) In 2024, Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo linked with Morgan Wallen on “WHISKEY WHISKEY.” The record mixed Southern rap production with Wallen’s signature country vocals, creating another crossover anthem that connected with fans of both genres. Given both artists’ Southern roots, the collaboration felt surprisingly natural.

4. Miami (Remix) featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross (2025) One of Wallen’s biggest hip-hop crossover moments came in 2025 when he recruited rap legends Lil Wayne and Rick Ross for the “Miami (Remix).” The remix gave the original record a luxurious rap feel while blending Wallen’s country melodies with verses from two of hip-hop’s most recognizable voices. The collaboration instantly became a talking point online because of how unexpected the lineup was.

5. Heartless with Diplo (2019) Before many of the rap collaborations happened, Wallen stepped into crossover territory with “Heartless” alongside Diplo in 2019. While Diplo is primarily known for EDM and dance music, his production style has deep ties to hip-hop culture and rap collaborations. “Heartless” helped introduce Morgan Wallen to a wider mainstream audience outside traditional country music and laid the groundwork for future genre-bending collaborations.