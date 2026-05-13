Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 13, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” segment delivered a sharp mix of urgency, politics, pocketbook pressure, and Black excellence. In just under two minutes, the veteran broadcaster moved from the fight over voting rights in the South to a key redistricting battle in South Carolina, then to growing public concern over the economy, before closing with a bright and inspiring HBCU success story. Together, the roundup reflected many of the issues shaping everyday conversation in Black communities across the country.

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Voting Rights Showdown in the South

A major organizing push around voting rights, reporting that thousands of activists are preparing for the “All Roads Lead to the South” National Day of Action set for Saturday in Alabama and other Southern hubs. The demonstrations are aimed at challenging recent court rulings and state policies that advocates say are steadily restricting Black voter access across the region. The issue lands at the heart of long-standing struggles over political representation and civic power in the South, where voting rights battles have often carried national weight. By spotlighting the planned action, Wilkes underscored a message that continues to resonate deeply: protecting the ballot remains central to protecting the future of Black communities.

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