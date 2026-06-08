10 Things to Know About Soccer Before Watching the World Cup
10 Things to Know About Soccer Before Watching the FIFA World Cup
10 Things to Know About Soccer Before Watching the World Cup
The FIFA World Cup brings out soccer diehards from all over the world, but it also brings in plenty of casual fans who may only watch the sport every four years.
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If that sounds like you, no shame. Soccer can be simple on the surface, but there are a few rules, terms and traditions that can be confusing.
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Before the World Cup kicks off, here are 10 things to know about soccer.
1. Soccer/Football is Played 11-on-11
Each team has 11 players on the field, including one goalkeeper.
2. The Clock Counts Up, Not Down
Unlike most major American sports, the soccer clock counts up from zero.
A standard match has two 45-minute halves, with halftime in between. That means regulation time is 90 minutes, but the match usually lasts longer because of stoppage time.
3. Stoppage Time is Normal
The clock does not stop every time the ball goes out of bounds, a foul is called or a player gets injured.
Instead, the referee adds time at the end of each half to make up for delays. That added time is called stoppage time or added time.
So if you see “90+5,” that means the game is in the fifth minute of stoppage time after the 90-minute mark.
4. Ties Are Allowed — Sometimes
In the World Cup group stage, matches can end in a draw.
That may feel strange if you are used to American sports, but ties are part of the strategy early in the tournament. A draw still earns each team one point, which can make a big difference in the standings.
Once the tournament reaches the knockout rounds, however, there must be a winner.
5. The Group Stage Uses Points
During the group stage, teams are ranked by points.
A win is worth three points. A draw is worth one point. A loss is worth zero points.
That is why a team does not always need to win every match to advance. Sometimes, one win and a couple of draws can be enough, depending on the group.
6. How Offsides Works
Offside is one of soccer’s most confusing rules, but the simple version is this: An attacking player cannot gain an unfair advantage by standing too close to the opponent’s goal before the ball is played to them.
A player is generally in trouble if they are closer to the opponent’s goal than both the ball and the second-to-last defender when a teammate passes the ball.
That is not the full legal definition, but it is the easiest way to understand why a goal may suddenly be waved off.
7. Yellow Cards and Red Cards
A yellow card is a warning. Players can receive yellow cards for hard fouls, delaying the game, arguing with the referee or unsporting behavior.
A red card means a player is sent off and cannot return.
Two yellow cards in the same match also equal a red card.
8. Not Every Foul is the Same
Soccer has several different restarts after fouls or when the ball goes out of play.
A free kick is awarded after many fouls.
A penalty kick is awarded when a defending team commits certain fouls inside its own penalty area.
A corner kick happens when the defending team touches the ball out over its own goal line.
A throw-in happens when the ball crosses the sideline.
Once you understand those four restarts, the game becomes much easier to follow.
9. Knockout Matches Can Go to Penalties
Once the World Cup reaches the knockout rounds, draws are no longer allowed.
If a match is tied after 90 minutes, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. If it is still tied after extra time, the match goes to a penalty shootout.
10. VAR Can Review Major Calls
VAR stands for Video Assistant Referee.
It allows officials to review major moments in a match, including goals, penalty decisions, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity. VAR is not used to review every foul or every close call.
Even with video review, the referee on the field usually has the final say. Sometimes the referee will go to a monitor near the field before making a final decision.
2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule
Group Stage
Thursday, June 11:
Group A: Mexico vs. South Africa (Mexico City), 1 p.m. local / 2 p.m. CT
Group A: South Korea vs. Czechia (Zapopan, Mexico), 8 p.m. local / 9 p.m. CT
Friday, June 12:
Group B: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Toronto), 2 p.m. CT
Group D: United States vs. Paraguay (Inglewood, Calif.), 6 p.m. local / 8 p.m. CT
Saturday, June 13:
Group B: Qatar vs. Switzerland (Santa Clara, Calif.), noon local / 2 p.m. CT
Group C: Brazil vs. Morocco (East Rutherford, New Jersey), 5 p.m. CT
Group C: Haiti vs. Scotland (Foxborough, Mass.), 8 p.m. CT
Group D: Australia vs. Türkiye (Vancouver, Canada), 9 p.m. local / 11 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 14:
Group E: Germany vs. Curaçao (Houston), noon local / noon CT
Group F: Netherlands vs. Japan (Arlington, Texas), 3 p.m. local / 3 p.m. CT
Group E: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (Philadelphia), 6 p.m. CT
Group F: Sweden vs. Tunisia (Guadalupe, Mexico), 8 p.m. local / 9 p.m. CT
Monday, June 15:
Group H: Spain vs. Cape Verde (Atlanta), noon local / noon CT
Group G: Belgium vs. Egypt (Seattle), 3 p.m. local / 5 p.m. CT
Group H: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 5 p.m. CT
Group G: Iran vs. New Zealand (Inglewood, Calif.), 9 p.m. local / 11 p.m. CT
Tuesday, June 16:
Group I: France vs. Senegal (East Rutherford, N.J.), 2 p.m. CT
Group I: Iraq vs. Norway (Foxborough, Mass.), 5 p.m. CT
Group J: Argentina vs. Algeria (Kansas City, Mo.), 8 p.m. local / 8 p.m. CT
Group J: Austria vs. Jordan (Santa Clara, Calif.), 9 p.m. local / 11 p.m. CT
Wednesday, June 17:
Group K: Portugal vs. DR Congo (Houston), noon local / noon CT
Group L: England vs. Croatia (Arlington, Texas), 3 p.m. local / 3 p.m. CT
Group L: Ghana vs. Panama (Toronto), 6 p.m. CT
Group K: Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (Mexico City), 8 p.m. local / 9 p.m. CT
Thursday, June 18:
Group A: Czechia vs. South Africa (Atlanta), 11 a.m. CT
Group B: Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Inglewood, Calif.), noon local / 2 p.m. CT
Group B: Canada vs. Qatar (Vancouver, Canada), 3 p.m. local / 5 p.m. CT
Group A: Mexico vs. South Korea (Zapopan, Mexico), 9 p.m. local / 10 p.m. CT
Friday, June 19:
Group D: United States vs. Australia (Seattle), noon local / 2 p.m. CT
Group C: Scotland vs. Morocco (Foxborough, Mass.), 5 p.m. CT
Group C: Brazil vs. Haiti (Philadelphia), 8 p.m. CT
Group D: Türkiye vs. Paraguay (Santa Clara, Calif.), 9 p.m. local / 11 p.m. CT
Saturday, June 20:
Group F: Netherlands vs. Sweden (Houston), noon local / noon CT
Group E: Germany vs. Ivory Coast (Toronto), 3 p.m. CT
Group E: Ecuador vs. Curaçao (Kansas City, Mo.), 7 p.m. local / 7 p.m. CT
Group F: Tunisia vs. Japan (Guadalupe, Mexico), 10 p.m. local / 11 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 21:
Group H: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (Atlanta), 11 a.m. CT
Group G: Belgium vs. Iran (Inglewood, Calif.), noon local / 2 p.m. CT
Group H: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 5 p.m. CT
Group G: New Zealand vs. Egypt (Vancouver), 6 p.m. local / 8 p.m. CT
Monday, June 22:
Group J: Argentina vs. Austria (Arlington, Texas), noon local / noon CT
Group I: France vs. Iraq (Philadelphia), 4 p.m. CT
Group I: Norway vs. Senegal (East Rutherford, N.J.), 7 p.m. CT
Group J: Jordan vs. Algeria (Santa Clara, Calif.), 8 p.m. local / 10 p.m. CT
Tuesday, June 23:
Group K: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Houston), noon local / noon CT
Group L: England vs. Ghana (Foxborough, Mass.), 3 p.m. CT
Group L: Panama vs. Croatia (Toronto), 6 p.m. CT
Group K: Colombia vs. DR Congo (Zapopan, Mexico), 8 p.m. local / 9 p.m. CT
Wednesday, June 24:
Group B: Switzerland vs. Canada (Vancouver, Canada), noon local / 2 p.m. CT
Group B: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar (Seattle), noon local / 2 p.m. CT
Group C: Scotland vs. Brazil (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 5 p.m. CT
Group C: Morocco vs. Haiti (Atlanta), 5 p.m. CT
Group A: Czechia vs. Mexico (Mexico City), 7 p.m. local / 8 p.m. CT
Group A: South Africa vs. South Korea (Guadalupe, Mexico), 7 p.m. local / 8 p.m. CT
Thursday, June 25:
Group E: Ecuador vs. Germany (East Rutherford, N.J.), 3 p.m. CT
Group E: Curacao vs. Ivory Coast (Philadelphia), 3 p.m. CT
Group F: Japan vs. Sweden (Arlington, Texas), 6 p.m. local / 6 p.m. CT
Group F: Tunisia vs. Netherlands (Kansas City, Mo.), 6 p.m. local / 6 p.m. CT
Group D: Türkiye vs. United States (Inglewood, Calif.), 7 p.m. local / 9 p.m. CT
Group D: Paraguay vs. Australia (Santa Clara, Calif.), 7 p.m. local / 9 p.m. CT
Friday, June 26:
Group I: Norway vs. France (Foxborough, Mass.), 2 p.m. CT
Group I: Senegal vs. Iraq (Toronto), 2 p.m. CT
Group H: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (Houston), 7 p.m. local / 7 p.m. CT
Group H: Uruguay vs. Spain (Zapopan, Mexico), 6 p.m. local / 7 p.m. CT
Group G: Egypt vs. Iran (Seattle), 8 p.m. local / 10 p.m. CT
Group G: New Zealand vs. Belgium (Vancouver, Canada), 8 p.m. local / 10 p.m. CT
Saturday, June 27:
Group L: Panama vs. England (East Rutherford, N.J.), 4 p.m. CT
Group L: Croatia vs. Ghana (Philadelphia), 4 p.m. CT
Group K: Colombia vs. Portugal (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 6:30 p.m. CT
Group K: DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan (Atlanta Stadium), 6:30 p.m. CT
Group J: Algeria vs. Austria (Kansas City, Mo.), 9 p.m. local / 9 p.m. CT
Group J: Jordan vs. Argentina (Arlington, Texas), 9 p.m. local / 9 p.m. CT
Round of 32
Sunday, June 28:
Group A runners-up vs. Group B runners-up (Inglewood, Calif.), noon local / 2 p.m. CT
Monday, June 29:
Group C winners vs. Group F runners-up (Houston), noon local / noon CT
Group E winners vs. Group A/B/C/D/F third place (Foxborough, Mass.), 3:30 p.m. CT
Group F winners vs. Group C runners-up (Guadalupe, Mexico), 7 p.m. local / 8 p.m. CT
Tuesday, June 30:
Group E runners-up vs. Group I runners-up (Arlington, Texas), noon local / noon CT
Group I winners vs. Group C/D/F/G/H third place (East Rutherford, N.J.), 4 p.m. CT
Group A winners vs. Group C/E/F/H/I third place (Mexico City), 7 p.m. local / 8 p.m. CT
Wednesday, July 1:
Group L winners vs. Group E/H/I/J/K third place (Atlanta), 11 a.m. CT
Group G winners vs. Group A/E/H/I/J third place (Seattle), 1 p.m. local / 3 p.m. CT
Group D winners vs. Group B/E/F/I/J third place (Santa Clara, Calif.), 5 p.m. local / 7 p.m. CT
Thursday, July 2:
Group H winners vs. Group J runners-up (Inglewood, Calif.), noon local / 2 p.m. CT
Group K runners-up vs. Group L runners-up (Toronto), 6 p.m. CT
Group B winners vs. Group E/F/G/I/J third place (Vancouver, Canada), 8 p.m. local / 10 p.m. CT
Friday, July 3:
Group D runners-up vs. Group G runners-up (Arlington, Texas), noon local / 1 p.m. CT
Group J winners vs. Group H runners-up (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 5 p.m. CT
Group K winners vs. Group D/E/I/J/L third place (Kansas City, Mo.), 8:30 p.m. local / 8:30 p.m. CT
Round of 16
Saturday, July 4:
Round of 16 match 1 (Houston), noon local / noon CT
Round of 16 match 2 (Philadelphia), 4 p.m. CT
Sunday, July 5:
Round of 16 match 3 (East Rutherford, N.J.), 3 p.m. CT
Round of 16 match 4 (Mexico City), 6 p.m. local / 7 p.m. CT
Monday, July 6:
Round of 16 match 5 (Arlington, Texas), 2 p.m. local / 2 p.m. CT
Round of 16 match 6 (Seattle), 2 p.m. local / 4 p.m. CT
Tuesday, July 7:
Round of 16 match 7 (Atlanta), 11 a.m. CT
Round of 16 match 8 (Vancouver, Canada), 1 p.m. local / 3 p.m. CT
Quarterfinals
Thursday, July 9:
Quarterfinal 1 (Foxborough, Mass.), 3 p.m. CT
Friday, July 10:
Quarterfinal 2 (Inglewood, Calif.), noon local / 2 p.m. CT
Saturday, July 11:
Quarterfinal 3 (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 4 p.m. CT
Quarterfinal 4 (Kansas City, Mo.), 8 p.m. local / 8 p.m. CT
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 14:
Semifinal 1 (Arlington, Texas), 2 p.m. local / 2 p.m. CT
Wednesday, July 15:
Semifinal 2 (Atlanta), 2 p.m. CT
Third-place game – Saturday, July 18 (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 4 p.m. CT
Final – Sunday, July 19 (East Rutherford, N.J.), 2 p.m. CT
10 Things to Know About Soccer Before Watching the FIFA World Cup was originally published on 93qcountry.com