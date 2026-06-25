Big Tigger Issues Statement After Arrest, Denies All Charges

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Big Tigger put out a statement in the wake of his arrest last weekend on battery and cruelty to children charges. In the statement, Big Tigger denied all the charges and said more will come as he continues to cooperate with the authorities.

Taking to IG, Big Tigger shared the following statement on Wednesday (June 24):

unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me.

For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community. Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life.

Because this is an active legal matter, I am limited in what I can say. What I can say is that I have complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process. I will continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support and encouragement. My family and I are deeply grateful.

According to a TMZ report, more details about the May incident involving Tigger’s wife, Alicia Brown, emerged. According to that report, Brown allegedly confronted Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, about texts he had exchanged with a co-worker. According to Brown, Tigger attempted to wrestle his phone from his wife’s hand after he began recording her.

From there, a struggle ensued, which presumably led to Brown’s injuries, which she shared in a now-deleted social media post. To her credit, Brown didn’t explicitly say Tigger was responsible for her injuries but implied that he knew how they happened.

However, Tigger received the battery charge and Brown would go on to say her husband slammed her head into a door. Their son was reportedly home during this dustup, hence the cruelty to children charge, but it doesn’t appear that the boy was physically harmed.

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On the same day of Tigger’s statement, a judge granted Brown a temporary restraining order against her husband, stating he must remain away from his wife and children.

A hearing is set for July 13.

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Photo: Getty/Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Big Tigger Issues Statement After Arrest, Denies All Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com