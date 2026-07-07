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The Spider will continue to do his thing in the Land! Donovan Mitchell just secured a 4 year $273 million max extension with the Cavs! This deal comes complete with a player option for the 2030-31 season plus a trade kicker!

Now you know the rumor is the King is coming back!? Donovan’s extension locks the Cavs in as one of the most expensive teams in basketball, an attempt fans hope to lure LeBron back to the Land for what would be his 3rd and final run with the team!



Donovan Mitchell’s New Deal Ranks 4th Among Richest NBA Contracts

While LeBron continues to meet with his people on where he’ll be taking his talents to this time, Donovan Mitchell is set to make $60.1 million in his 1st season under the new contract, beginning in 2027-28. [Source]

Congrats to Donovan on locking in with the Cavs, and high hopes that he’ll get to play some of that run with LBJ — fingers crossed!

Follow @rodigga @z1079 and @thedaypartylive for more!

Donovan Mitchell Signs 4YR — $273 Million Extension With Cavs! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com