Diddy’s Twin Daughters Jessie & D’Lila Combs Speak Out For The First Time Since His Conviction–‘Our Press Is Our Own Press’

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Twins launch fashion line, unfazed by father's legal troubles

Maintain close relationship with Diddy, who gives them valuable advice

Determined to forge their own path, separate from their father's reputation

Jessie & D’Lila Combs, the twin daughters of Sean “Diddy” Combs, have given their first interview since their father was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Just one year after the disgraced music mogul was found guilty in July 2025, his 19-year-old twin daughters are making their way back into the spotlight as they prepare to launch their own fashion line.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the twins were asked if they feel any fear in putting themselves out there more after such a tumultuous year for their family. Their answer: “Not at all.”

“Because people fail to realize that just because he’s our dad doesn’t mean—like his press is his own press,” D’Lila explained. “Our press is our own press. Like people fail to understand that we are also individuals. Like it’s separate. So, I don’t have any fear.”

Her sister responded by doubling down on that same line of thinking.

“I just feel like we’ve never like allowed any of that to stop us,” Jessie said. “Like we have to keep going. And it’s honestly just made us push and work harder because you know we we’re not going to stop.”

And as much of the world criticized Diddy and the rest of the family who supported him throughout some heinous allegations, the twins say they’re just grateful for the people who have been there to support them through it all.

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“We are very appreciative of our supporters that support us,” D’Lila added. “Our team, our family, our friends that have just like always been there for us.”

The young women went on to talk about why they’ve decided this is the moment to make strides in their professional careers, while their father serves his 50-month sentence.

“We wanted to have a clothing line for many, many, many years,” D’Lila responded. “Now is the time because we’re becoming adults. So now, yes, actually, now is the time because we’re 19-years-old. We’re not in high school anymore. We’re becoming young women. We’re becoming our own individuals.”

The pair—who Diddy shared with the late Kim Porter——also gave some insight into where they stand with Diddy while he’s behind bars. According to the twins, their relationship with their dad is still “great” despite the circumstances.

“We definitely are very close and he gives the best advice,” Jessie said of their father. “He’s always going to be there and he’s always going to tell us the right answers. He’s literally like never wrong. Like everything that like he has told us about this, it’s been so helpful.”

They also opened up about how the Bad Boy founder is spending his time while serving his sentence in a New Jersey facility.

“He’s been very focused,” Jessie said. “You know, like being a better person for his family. Yeah, he’s been very focused and he’s just always been there for us.”

Diddy’s Twin Daughters Jessie & D’Lila Combs Speak Out For The First Time Since His Conviction–‘Our Press Is Our Own Press’ was originally published on bossip.com