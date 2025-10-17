Join Us for the Harvest Party Like No Other

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Celebrate Halloween in a clean, fun, and safe atmosphere with Magic 95.5 at United Skates East!

Thursday, October 30th, from 5 PM to 8 PM, it’s the Harvest Party Like No Other!

DJ 3 N 1 will be live on the ones and twos setting the perfect vibe for a night of fun, fellowship, and positivity.

The first 500 registered kids will receive free admission and skate rental, so register now! Not skating? Adults enter for free! Additional tickets are available for purchase for more participants.

United Skates East is the #1 spot for roller skating and birthday party fun, featuring arcade games, delicious snacks like pizza, nachos, and ICEEs, and live DJ performances. Bring the whole family and enjoy the Skate & Treat experience this Halloween!

Don’t miss out, register your kids now and make this a memorable, family-friendly night of fun!

United Skates East, 3362 Refugee Road where family fun and joy meet.

