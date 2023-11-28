Arts & Entertainment

Judge Rules Young Thug’s Lyrics Can Be Used in YSL Trial

Mister Cee Discusses His Legacy, Meeting B.I.G. And More In New Interview

Daddy Daughter Time: Russell Wilson Shares Sweet Photo Set With Daughter Sienna

Dr. Lisa Willams & Rock The Bells Collaborate On ‘The Fresh Dolls’

Bank of America Stadium built on demolished Black neighborhood, area of heinous racial lynching

Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans

Sherri Shepherd Nailed Beyoncé’s RWT Looks For Her Talk Show’s Halloween Episode

DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana Hurl Homophobic Slurs At One Another

North West Dresses As Ye’s “Dropout Bear” For Halloween

8 Things We Learned From Jay-Z On ‘CBS Mornings’

Ben Carson Is ‘Frontrunner’ To Be Donald Trump’s VP Running Mate, Viral Rumor Claims

HHW Gaming: As We Get Close To ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’s’ Reveal, They Hype Is Real On X

Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel…Again

15 Black Movie Soundtracks As Good As The Film Itself

Harvard University Offering New Taylor Swift Course This Spring

The Hotties Are Coming For Shannon Sharpe Following His Inappropriate Comments About Megan Thee Stallion

Teens Charged For Public Square Shooting In Cleveland

Why Is Donald Trump STILL Out Here Talking About Repealing Obamacare?

Browns Owners Sued For Attempted Bribery

Ohio Auto Shop Explosion Kills 3

Dez Bryant Calls Out Malika Andrews on Failure to Cover Josh Giddey Underage Dating Allegations

Teyana Taylor Addresses Court Docs Naming Iman Shumpert’s Cheating Scandals & “Narcissistic Behavior,” Social Media Responds

Cheryl Lynn Enjoys “Lovely” Royalties As “Encore” Gets A Resurgence On TikTok

The soulful track received an increase in streams thanks to a popular dance challenge, and Cheryl Lynn is reaping all the benefits.

Young Thug’s Lawyer Claims His Name Stands For “Truly Humble Under God” During RICO Trial

Young Thug’s RICO trial is finally underway this week, and there have already been surprising revelations. It’s been ruled that his lyrics can be used as evidence against him, and though a controversial decision to not separate the art from the artist, his lawyers are ready to argue against it. Attorney Brian Steel details Thug’s […]

Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven’t Aged Well

Nasty Man, indeed. The post This Guy: Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven’t Aged Well appeared first on Black America Web.

Bonnets & Politics: Cardi B Slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams & President Joe Biden, X Users React

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is fed up with the current political system and expressed her frustrations during an Instagram Live session.

