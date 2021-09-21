HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

10 Hilarious Comedy Moments Starring The Late Anthony “AJ” Johnson [Watch]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian

Source: Instagram / Anthony Johnson


As if 2021 hasn’t been tough enough already – it’s time to say goodbye to another cast mate from the iconic 90s hood comedy, Friday. On Monday (Sept 20) news broke about the death of Hollywood funnyman Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He was 56 years old.

Born in Compton, California, it seems like Johnson was destined to break into show business, as his father was a Hollywood stuntman. Johnson had numerous roles in the ’90s and early 2000s on the big screen, famously playing neighborhood thief Ezal in the first Friday film as well as Blue in Master P’s big-budget comedy I Got The Hook Up. He also had roles in films such as PantherB.A.P.S.The Player’s ClubHow To Be A Player and more.

While he may no longer be with us in the physical form, his humor lives forever through these hilarious and unforgettable character roles. Check out the gallery below.

10 Hilarious Comedy Moments Starring The Late Anthony “AJ” Johnson [Watch]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Girl, What’s Takin’ You So Long? “Martin”

2. Anthony Johnson on Set of Video Shoot with Eazy-E

3. The Best of AJ Johnson in “Friday” as Ezal

4. Ex-Con Catering “House Party III”

5. Def Comedy Jam (Explicit Language)

6. I Do Need To Change “BAPs”

7. Watch Your Tone “Player’s Club”

8. AJ Stand Up

9. Anthony with Bernie Mac & Tommy Lister

10. AJ Johnson “I Got The Hook Up” Comedy Tour

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close