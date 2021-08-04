LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

History was made last night in New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

Of course, for fans of lyricism, Jadakiss has always been a top contender. In his early years, the Yonkers, NY, native rapped alongside The Notorious B.I.G. and made guest appearances on songs by Jay-Z, Mariah Carey and a host of other top acts.

But for those less familiar with Kiss, it soon became clear why he’s ranked among the greatest. His stage control, presence and delivery are as sharp as ever – and he, alongside fellow Lox members Styles P and Sheek Louch – easily demolished their Verzuz competition.

If Kiss is in your Top 5, here’s a bar-filled trip down memory lane. Check out these essential tracks that highlight one of the best spitters to ever touch the mic.

15 Jadakiss Tracks That Prove He’s Still Top 5 Dead Or Alive was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com