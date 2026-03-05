Listen Live
News

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston

Published on March 5, 2026

  • The rodeo has hosted Black artists like Charley Pride, The Jackson 5, and Beyoncé since its early days.
  • Over the decades, the lineup has expanded to include a wide range of Black musicians, comedians, and other performers.
  • The rodeo's commitment to diversity has made it a platform for celebrating Black talent and culture.
Beyonce Concert In Houston

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty

In 1931, a small group men met for lunch at the Texas State Hotel with a goal: Preserving the cattle industry along the Texas Gulf Coast. One year later, The Houston Fat Stock Show and Livestock Exposition was created and what is now known as The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began to take shape.

Since then, the rodeo has grown to include parades, a carnival, cooking competitions and of course.. music. The very first musical act to be featured at the rodeo took place in 1942, when Gene Autry “The Singing Cowboy,” and his majestic horse Champion trodded onto the scene and kicked off what would become a long-held tradition of featuring big name acts to entertain the crowd.

In 1970, Charley Pride would also make history — becoming the first black entertainer to hit the rodeo soundstage. The decades that followed would see more black entertainers including The Jackson 5The Isley BrothersKool & The Gang, Ray Charles, Bun B, Drake, Beyonce and even a few popular comedians!

Scroll below for a look back at the history of black performers at Rodeo Houston.

1. 2024: 50 Cent

2024: 50 Cent
Source: Getty

2. 2004: Ashanti

2004: Ashanti
Source: Getty

3. 2004 & 2007: Beyonce

2004 & 2007: Beyonce
Source: Getty

4. 1990-91: Bill Cosby

1990-91: Bill Cosby
Source: Getty

5. 1985: Billy Ocean

1985: Billy Ocean
Source: Getty

6. 2010: Black Eyed Peas

2010: Black Eyed Peas
Source: Getty

7. 1997: Bo Diddley

1997: Bo Diddley
Source: Getty

8. 2004: Bow Wow

2004: Bow Wow
Source: Getty

9. 2000: Boyz II Men

2000: Boyz II Men
Source: Getty

10. 1999 & 2002: Brian McKnight

1999 & 2002: Brian McKnight
Source: Getty

11. 2022-2025: Bun B

2022-2025: Bun B
Source: Getty

12. 1991: C+C Music Factory

1991: C+C Music Factory
Source: Getty

13. 2019: Cardi B

2019: Cardi B
Source: Getty

14. 2020: Chance the Rapper

2020: Chance the Rapper
Source: Getty

15. 1970, 1972-87, 1989, 1991, 2002: Charley Pride

1970, 1972-87, 1989, 1991, 2002: Charley Pride
Source: Getty

16. 2007: Cheetah Girls

2007: Cheetah Girls
Source: Getty

17. 2012: China Anne McClain from A.N.T. Farm with the McClain Sisters

2012: China Anne McClain from A.N.T. Farm with the McClain Sisters
Source: Getty

18. 1992: Color Me Badd

1992: Color Me Badd
Source: Getty

19. 2009-10, 2016: Darius Rucker

2009-10, 2016: Darius Rucker
Source: Getty

20. 2001-02: Destiny’s Child

2001-02: Destiny's Child
Source: Getty

21. 2001: Diana Ross

2001: Diana Ross
Source: Getty

22. 1997: Earth Wind and Fire

1997: Earth Wind and Fire
Source: Getty

23. 2017: Fifth Harmony

2017: Fifth Harmony
Source: Getty

24. 1991, 1993-94, 2006: Frankie Beverly & Maze

1991, 1993-94, 2006: Frankie Beverly & Maze
Source: Getty

25. 1994, 1996, 2001, 2009 (with The Pips 1984): Gladys Knight

1994, 1996, 2001, 2009 (with The Pips 1984): Gladys Knight
Source: Getty

26. 1990: James Ingram

1990: James Ingram
Source: Getty

27. 2011: Janet Jackson

2011: Janet Jackson
Source: Getty

28. 2016: Jason Derulo

2016: Jason Derulo
Source: 2016 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

29. 2008, 2012, 2015: John Legend

2008, 2012, 2015: John Legend
Source: Getty

30. 2019, 2022: Kane Brown

2019, 2022: Kane Brown
Source: Getty

31. 2019, 2022: KC and The Sunshine Band

2019, 2022: KC and The Sunshine Band
Source: Getty

32. 2007: Kem

2007: Kem
Source: Getty

33. 2022: Khalid

2022: Khalid
Source: Getty

34. 1982-83, 1986, 1996: Kool & The Gang

1982-83, 1986, 1996: Kool & The Gang
Source: Getty

35. 2018: Leon Bridges

2018: Leon Bridges
Source: Getty

36. 2026: Lizzo

Lizzo
Source: General / Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

37. 1999: Lionel Richie

1999: Lionel Richie
Source: Getty

38. 1990: Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam

1990: Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
Source: Getty

39. 2003: LL Cool J

2003: LL Cool J
Source: Getty

40. 1989, 1998: Luther Vandross

1989, 1998: Luther Vandross
Source: Getty

41. 2004: Marques Houston

2004: Marques Houston
Source: Getty

42. 2004 (with Destiny’s Child — 2001-02): Michelle Williams

2004 (with Destiny's Child — 2001-02): Michelle Williams
Source: Getty

43. 1999: Monica

1999: Monica
Source: Getty

44. 1995, 2007: Natalie Cole

1995, 2007: Natalie Cole
Source: Getty

45. 2004: Omarion

2004: Omarion
Source: Getty

46. 1987, 1990, 1992, 2001: Patti LaBelle

1987, 1990, 1992, 2001: Patti LaBelle
Source: R1 Digital

47. 1995: Peabo Bryson

1995: Peabo Bryson
Source: Getty

48. 2006: Raven Symone

2006: Raven Symone
Source: Getty

49. 2003: Ray Charles

2003: Ray Charles
Source: Getty

50. 1975: Rufus with Chaka Khan

1975: Rufus with Chaka Khan
Source: Getty

51. 2026: Shaboozey

Shaboozey

52. 1993: Sinbad

1993: Sinbad
Source: Getty

53. 2000: Smokey Robinson

2000: Smokey Robinson
Source: Getty

54. 2009: Solange

2009: Solange
Source: Getty

55. 1991: Stevie B

1991: Stevie B
Source: Getty

56. 1972-73: The Fifth Dimension

1972-73: The Fifth Dimension
Source: Getty

57. 1985: The Commodores

1985: The Commodores
Source: Getty

58. 1991: The Isley Brothers

1991: The Isley Brothers
Source: Getty

59. 1973-74: The Jackson 5

1973-74: The Jackson 5
Source: Getty

60. 1993: The Winans

1993: The Winans
Source: Getty

61. 2014: Usher

2014: Usher
Source: Getty

62. 1988: Zapp (featuring Roger)

1988: Zapp (featuring Roger)
Source: Getty

63. 2023: Juvenile & Mannie Fresh

2023: Juvenile & Mannie Fresh
Source: Juvenile & Mannie Fresh

64. 2024: Drake

2024: Drake
Source: Drake

65. 2024: Rick Ross

2024: Rick Ross
Source: Rick Ross

66. 2024: Nelly

2024: Nelly
Source: Nelly

67. 2023: 8Ball and MJG

2023: 8Ball and MJG
Source: 8Ball and MJG

68. 2024: Eve

2024: Eve
Source: RODEO HOUSTON

69. 2024: The Ying Yang Twins

2024: The Ying Yang Twins
Source: The Ying Yang Twins

70. 2022: Tobe Nwigwe

2022: Tobe Nwigwe
Source: Tobe Nwigwe

71. 2023: Erykah Badu

2023: Erykah Badu
Source: Erykah Badu

72. 2022: Lil Keke

2022: Lil Keke
Source: Radio One

73. 2022: Slim Thug

2022: Slim Thug
Source: Slim Thug

74. 2023: Big KRIT

2023: Big KRIT
Source: Big KRIT

75. 2022: Big Mike

2022: Big Mike
Source: Big Mike

76. 2024: DMC

2024: DMC
Source: DMC

77. 2022: Devin the Dude

2022: Devin the Dude
Source: Getty

78. 2023: Yungstar

2023: Yungstar
Source: Yungstar

79. 2022: Z-Ro

2022: Z-Ro
Source: Getty

80. 2022: Frankie J and Baby Bash

2022: Frankie J and Baby Bash
Source: Frankie J and Baby Bash

81. 2023: David Banner

2023: David Banner
Source: David Banner

82. 2024: E-40

2024: E-40
Source: Radio One Houston

83. 2024: Too Short

2024: Too Short
Source: Too Short

84. 2022-03: Lil Flip

2022-03: Lil Flip
Source: Lil Flip

85. 2023: Jazze Pha

2023: Jazze Pha
Source: Jazze Pha

86. 2022: Willie D

2022: Willie D
Source: Willie D

87. 2022: That Girl LayLay

2022: That Girl LayLay
Source: That Girl LayLay

88. 2023: Cupid

2023: Cupid
Source: Cupid

89. 2023: Tela

2023: Tela
Source: Tela

90. 2023: Scarface

2023: Scarface
Source: Getty

91. 2023: Chalie Boy

2023: Chalie Boy
Source: Chalie Boy

92. 1996: Billy D. Washington

1996: Billy D. Washington
Source: Billy D. Washington

93. 2022: H-Town

2022: H-Town
Source: H-Town

94. 2022: Letoya Luckett

2022: Letoya Luckett
Source: LeToya Luckett

95. 2022: Big Pokey & Paul Wall

2022: Big Pokey & Paul Wall
Source: Big Pokey & Paul Wall

96. 2025: Keith Sweat

2025: Keith Sweat
Source: HLSR

97. 2025: Jagged Edge

2025: Jagged Edge
Source: Radio One

98. 2025: Yolanda Adams

2025: Yolanda Adams
Source: HLSR

99. 2025: Ludacris

2025: Ludacris
Source: HLSR

100. 2025: T.I.

2025: T.I.
Source: HLSR

101. 2025: Don Toliver

2025: Don Toliver
Source: HLSR

102. 2025: Coco Jones

2025: Coco Jones
Source: HLSR

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

