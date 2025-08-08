20 Songs That Put Cleveland on the Map (Hip-Hop & R&B Edition)

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cleveland has always moved a little differently in the music game. While it may not be the first city that comes to mind when people think hip-hop or R&B, the talent coming out of the 216 has a long history of shaping sound, culture, and even style — often without the national media fully realizing it.

From the melodic grit of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony to Kid Cudi’s spacey vulnerability, and newer artists like Alina Baraz and Doe Boy pushing the sound even further, Cleveland artists have continuously proven they can transcend city limits and land on national radars.

The list below covers 20 songs — from street anthems to smooth slow jams — that put Cleveland’s artists in front of bigger audiences. Whether through Billboard success, viral moments, or cultural relevance, these tracks all helped carry the sound of The Land far and wide.

Let’s get into it.

1. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – “Tha Crossroads” A Grammy-winning, chart-topping tribute to Eazy-E that introduced Cleveland’s rapid-fire harmony rap to the world. 2. Kid Cudi – “Day ‘n’ Nite” Cudi’s spacey breakout hit changed the sound of hip-hop and marked the arrival of a new kind of Cleveland artist. 3. Gerald Levert – “Casanova” The late Gerald Levert, Cleveland royalty, helped define the ’80s R&B sound with this timeless jam. 4. MGK – “Wild Boy” (feat. Waka Flocka Flame) An aggressive, rebellious anthem that launched MGK into national fame — straight out of the 216. 5. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – “1st of tha Month” A staple on rap playlists and calendars alike — this track is pure Cleveland in rhythm and message. 6. Ray Jr. – “Sloppy” A regional anthem that had the whole city (and surrounding states) yelling “SLOPPY!” in the early 2010s. 7. Alina Baraz – “Electric” (feat. Khalid) This Cleveland-born R&B singer made a name for herself in the chill electronic-soul space — and this collab hit hard. 8. Doe Boy – “Bussin” Doe Boy’s “Bussin” showcases the East Cleveland native’s gritty delivery over a hypnotic, bass-heavy beat. The track captures his raw energy and street storytelling, cementing his place in the city’s hip-hop scene. A staple for fans of aggressive trap and authentic regional flair. 9. Kid Cudi – “Pursuit of Happiness” (feat. MGMT & Ratatat) A genre-bending, emotionally raw anthem that still hits festivals and playlists hard. 10. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – “Foe Tha Love of $” (feat. Eazy-E) This collab with the late Eazy-E signaled that Cleveland had truly arrived in the national rap conversation. 11. MGK – “Till I Die” A Cleveland anthem through and through — MGK name-checks every major local landmark with pride. 12. Q Money – “Work” This viral banger helped put Q Money on the map and kept Cleveland bouncing in clubs and TikToks alike. 13. Gerald Levert – “Baby I’m Ready” Smooth, soulful, and romantic — a quiet storm staple that reminds us why Gerald was R&B royalty. 14. Al Fatz – “Came Down” Before “Came Down” took over Cleveland’s airwaves, Al Fatz was already a local staple — but this track took his status to new levels. Blending a soulful hook with punchy verses and regional swagger, “Came Down” became a car speaker anthem that still brings nostalgic heat to the city’s streets. 15. Kid Cudi – “Mr. Rager” Dark, experimental, and deeply personal — this track helped cement Cudi’s cult following worldwide. 16. Stalley – “Swangin” (feat. Scarface) The Massillon-born MMG affiliate delivered timeless car music, Southern-inspired but Ohio-raised. 17. Chip tha Ripper – “Interior Crocodile Alligator” (Freestyle) One line from this freestyle became one of the internet’s most iconic memes — Chip’s cult fanbase runs deep. 18. Preme Dibiasi – “Birthday” “Birthday” finds Preme Dibiasi in full flex mode, floating over a moody, bass-heavy beat with the confidence of a local legend. The track is slick, catchy, and street-rooted — everything fans have come to expect from one of Cleveland’s most consistent voices. 19. Lil Cray – “Kyrie Irving” Lil Cray exploded onto the scene with “Kyrie Irving,” a fiery anthem that blends local pride with viral punch. The track’s slick basketball metaphors and confident delivery turned it into a Cleveland classic and a social media hit that still bangs nearly a decade later. 20. Avant – “Read Your Mind” A cornerstone of early 2000s R&B, “Read Your Mind” is Avant at his sultry, seductive best. With lush production and velvet-smooth vocals, the Cleveland native turned this slow jam into a timeless bedroom anthem — repping the 216 with elegance and soul.