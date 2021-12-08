LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

There are few female rappers who can take responsibility for changing the face of hip hop for women. Nicki Minaj is one of them. The Queens-native graced us with chart topping music since 1999 and she hasn’t looked back since.

Nicki has used her career as a vehicle of self expression. Through her lyrics, social media accounts, and choices in fashion, we were always able to tell exactly what was on Nicki’s mind.

When she first hopped on the scene, Nicki’s style was more gimmicky than fashionable. She went for the shock factor and wore things that was considered over the top. As her career progressed and she started to dabble in movie roles and create fashion collections, she decided to tone down her wardrobe so that she could be taken seriously.

Now, at the age of 39, Nicki has achieved so much. She has 8 American Music Awards, 12 BET Awards, 5 MTV Video Music Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, and many more. She has sold 100 million records worldwide and she’s easily known as one of the world’s best-selling music artists. Not only is her career thriving, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Kenneth Petty in 2019 and they welcomed their first child together not long after.

We’re getting a whole new Nicki Minaj now. She’s married, a mother, she’s accomplished, and she’s evolved in more ways than one. Today, for her 39th birthday, we’re taking a look at 21 of Nicki Minaj’s most talked about, provocative looks.

21 Times Nicki Minaj Kept The Streets Talking About Her Jaw-Dropping Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com