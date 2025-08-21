Listen Live
Entertainment

30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists

Published on August 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Beyoncé x Cowboy Carter

Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Live Nation

Looking to add some rhythm and soul to your fantasy football league?

Combining the smooth vibes of R&B with the competitive spirit of fantasy football, we’ve crafted a collection of hilarious team names inspired by your favorite R&B artists.

Perfect for music lovers who want their team name to stand out, these clever puns will have your league laughing all season long.

30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Beyoncé’s Blitzers (Beyoncé)

Beyoncé's Blitzers (Beyoncé) Source:adidas

2. Usher’s Underdogs (Usher)

Usher's Underdogs (Usher) Source:Getty

3. Rihanna’s Red Zone (Rihanna)

Rihanna's Red Zone (Rihanna) Source:Harper's Bazaar

4. Alicia’s Keys to Victory (Alicia Keys)

Alicia's Keys to Victory (Alicia Keys) Source:Getty

5. Chris Brown’s Touchdowns (Chris Brown)

Chris Brown's Touchdowns (Chris Brown) Source:RCA

6. The Weeknd’s Winners (The Weeknd)

The Weeknd's Winners (The Weeknd) Source:No Kable Productions

7. Marvin Gaye Keepers (Marvin Gaye)

Marvin Gaye Keepers (Marvin Gaye) Source:Getty

8. Ne-Yo’s Navigators (Ne-Yo)

Ne-Yo's Navigators (Ne-Yo) Source:Getty

9. Bruno’s Mars Attacks (Bruno Mars)

Bruno's Mars Attacks (Bruno Mars) Source:Getty

10. Trey Songz’s TDs (Trey Songz)

Trey Songz's TDs (Trey Songz) Source:@PhotosByBeanz

11. Miguel’s Mavericks (Miguel)

Miguel's Mavericks (Miguel) Source:Majic 102.1

12. John Legend’s Lineup (John Legend)

John Legend's Lineup (John Legend) Source:Getty

13. Ciara’s Catches (Ciara)

Ciara's Catches (Ciara) Source:Getty

14. Khalid’s Kings (Khalid)

Khalid's Kings (Khalid) Source:Getty

15. Mary J. Blitz (Mary J. Blige)

Mary J. Blitz (Mary J. Blige) Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

16. SZA’s Stunners (SZA)

SZA's Stunners (SZA) Source:exposure america

17. Frank Ocean’s Offense (Frank Ocean)

Frank Ocean's Offense (Frank Ocean) Source:Getty

18. H.E.R. Heroes (H.E.R.)

H.E.R. Heroes (H.E.R.) Source:TV One

19. Ella Mai’s End Zone (Ella Mai)

Ella Mai's End Zone (Ella Mai) Source:Meeno

20. TLC’s Total Control (TLC)

TLC's Total Control (TLC) Source:Getty

21. Babyface’s Ballers (Babyface)

Babyface's Ballers (Babyface) Source:Getty

22. Aaliyah’s Aces (Aaliyah)

Aaliyah's Aces (Aaliyah) Source:Getty

23. Ashanti’s All-Stars (Ashanti)

Ashanti's All-Stars (Ashanti) Source:iONEDigital

24. Erykah Badu’s Breakers (Erykah Badu)

Erykah Badu's Breakers (Erykah Badu) Source:Getty

25. Bryson Tiller’s Tacklers (Bryson Tiller)

Bryson Tiller's Tacklers (Bryson Tiller) Source:n/a

26. Summer Walker’s Warriors (Summer Walker)

Summer Walker's Warriors (Summer Walker) Source:Getty

27. Doja Cat’s Dominators (Doja Cat)

Doja Cat's Dominators (Doja Cat) Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

28. Ari Lennox’s Linebackers (Ari Lennox)

Ari Lennox's Linebackers (Ari Lennox) Source:AP/Invision

29. PartyNextDoor’s Playmakers (PartyNextDoor)

PartyNextDoor's Playmakers (PartyNextDoor) Source:Getty
More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close