Looking to add some rhythm and soul to your fantasy football league?
Combining the smooth vibes of R&B with the competitive spirit of fantasy football, we’ve crafted a collection of hilarious team names inspired by your favorite R&B artists.
Perfect for music lovers who want their team name to stand out, these clever puns will have your league laughing all season long.
30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists was originally published on hot1009.com
1. Beyoncé’s Blitzers (Beyoncé)Source:adidas
2. Usher’s Underdogs (Usher)Source:Getty
3. Rihanna’s Red Zone (Rihanna)Source:Harper's Bazaar
4. Alicia’s Keys to Victory (Alicia Keys)Source:Getty
5. Chris Brown’s Touchdowns (Chris Brown)Source:RCA
6. The Weeknd’s Winners (The Weeknd)Source:No Kable Productions
7. Marvin Gaye Keepers (Marvin Gaye)Source:Getty
8. Ne-Yo’s Navigators (Ne-Yo)Source:Getty
9. Bruno’s Mars Attacks (Bruno Mars)Source:Getty
10. Trey Songz’s TDs (Trey Songz)Source:@PhotosByBeanz
11. Miguel’s Mavericks (Miguel)Source:Majic 102.1
12. John Legend’s Lineup (John Legend)Source:Getty
13. Ciara’s Catches (Ciara)Source:Getty
14. Khalid’s Kings (Khalid)Source:Getty
15. Mary J. Blitz (Mary J. Blige)Source:Cincinnati Music Festival
16. SZA’s Stunners (SZA)Source:exposure america
17. Frank Ocean’s Offense (Frank Ocean)Source:Getty
18. H.E.R. Heroes (H.E.R.)Source:TV One
19. Ella Mai’s End Zone (Ella Mai)Source:Meeno
20. TLC’s Total Control (TLC)Source:Getty
21. Babyface’s Ballers (Babyface)Source:Getty
22. Aaliyah’s Aces (Aaliyah)Source:Getty
23. Ashanti’s All-Stars (Ashanti)Source:iONEDigital
24. Erykah Badu’s Breakers (Erykah Badu)Source:Getty
25. Bryson Tiller’s Tacklers (Bryson Tiller)Source:n/a
26. Summer Walker’s Warriors (Summer Walker)Source:Getty
27. Doja Cat’s Dominators (Doja Cat)Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital
28. Ari Lennox’s Linebackers (Ari Lennox)Source:AP/Invision
29. PartyNextDoor’s Playmakers (PartyNextDoor)Source:Getty
