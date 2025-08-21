LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Looking to add some rhythm and soul to your fantasy football league?

Combining the smooth vibes of R&B with the competitive spirit of fantasy football, we’ve crafted a collection of hilarious team names inspired by your favorite R&B artists.

Perfect for music lovers who want their team name to stand out, these clever puns will have your league laughing all season long.

30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Beyoncé’s Blitzers (Beyoncé) Source:adidas 2. Usher’s Underdogs (Usher) Source:Getty 3. Rihanna’s Red Zone (Rihanna) Source:Harper's Bazaar 4. Alicia’s Keys to Victory (Alicia Keys) Source:Getty 5. Chris Brown’s Touchdowns (Chris Brown) Source:RCA 6. The Weeknd’s Winners (The Weeknd) Source:No Kable Productions 7. Marvin Gaye Keepers (Marvin Gaye) Source:Getty 8. Ne-Yo’s Navigators (Ne-Yo) Source:Getty 9. Bruno’s Mars Attacks (Bruno Mars) Source:Getty 10. Trey Songz’s TDs (Trey Songz) Source:@PhotosByBeanz 11. Miguel’s Mavericks (Miguel) Source:Majic 102.1 12. John Legend’s Lineup (John Legend) Source:Getty 13. Ciara’s Catches (Ciara) Source:Getty 14. Khalid’s Kings (Khalid) Source:Getty 15. Mary J. Blitz (Mary J. Blige) Source:Cincinnati Music Festival 16. SZA’s Stunners (SZA) Source:exposure america 17. Frank Ocean’s Offense (Frank Ocean) Source:Getty 18. H.E.R. Heroes (H.E.R.) Source:TV One 19. Ella Mai’s End Zone (Ella Mai) Source:Meeno 20. TLC’s Total Control (TLC) Source:Getty 21. Babyface’s Ballers (Babyface) Source:Getty 22. Aaliyah’s Aces (Aaliyah) Source:Getty 23. Ashanti’s All-Stars (Ashanti) Source:iONEDigital 24. Erykah Badu’s Breakers (Erykah Badu) Source:Getty 25. Bryson Tiller’s Tacklers (Bryson Tiller) Source:n/a 26. Summer Walker’s Warriors (Summer Walker) Source:Getty 27. Doja Cat’s Dominators (Doja Cat) Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital 28. Ari Lennox’s Linebackers (Ari Lennox) Source:AP/Invision 29. PartyNextDoor’s Playmakers (PartyNextDoor) Source:Getty