42 & Flawless: A Birthday Collection of Mya’s Most Picture Perfect Moments

Hard to believe that it’s been 23 years since Mya released her self-titled debut album. The 1998 project helped put Mya, born Mýa Marie Harrison, on the world stage. Assisted by singles like “It’s All About Me” featuring Sisqo not to mention the Silkk the Shocker collab “Movin’ On,” the album certainly made its mark in the minds of late-nineties R&B lovers.
Fast forward to present day, and Mya still looks as amazing as ever. A steady line of performance dates keeps her busy, and she’s continued to release new music over the years. Still, cuts like “Best of Me” remix, which featured Jay-Z, will always hold a special place in time for fans.
And so, without futher ado, here’s a gallery of the most picture perfect moments starring R&B’s very own Mya. Happy Birthday!!
1. 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards
2. She Doesn’t Age!!
3. Primary Wave 10th Annual Pre-Grammy Party
4. Live From Philly
5. The 58th GRAMMY Awards
6. Behind the Scenes
7. Mýa performs at Diva Fridays at G5ive Lounge
8. Songbird
9. Mya on a Radio Run
10. Universal Music Group’s 2016 GRAMMY After Party
11. Overtown Music and Arts Festival
12. Universal Music Group’s 2016 GRAMMY After Party – Arrivals
13. Overtown Music and Arts Festival
14. 2016 BET Awards
15. Overtown Music and Arts Festival
16. Essence Magazine’s 8th Annual Black Women in Music event
17. The 58th Annual Grammy Awards
18. The 59th GRAMMY Awards
19. MTV Video Music Awards
20. The Color of Royalty
21. 59th GRAMMY Awards
22. A Girl’s Gotta Eat
23. MTV Movie Awards
24. Smile
25. 18th Annual For Sisters Only
26. Mya Lanksy
27. Video Music Awards
28. Beauty is Her Name
29. The Blast Off Tour At O2 Arena, London
30. Back to Black
