Sports and Marijuana have a long history that hasn’t always been highlighted in a positive light. Despite the many beneficial elements of THC, many don’t care to learn about them. Then on top of the health benefits, the business side is booming. Reports show that the U.S. cannabis industry market value will reach $30 billion annually by 2025. Unfortunately there are many obstacles in the path for many African-Americans who want to venture in this industry but with more opportunities for collaborations, education and visibility, Black people are making their stamp in this business.
20 Songs Perfect For The 4/20 Vibes
“Athletes of color have for long suffered stigmatization over any hint of marijuana use. However, African-American sports personalities are at the forefront of harnessing opportunities in this market”
Rachel Edwards
Black Cannabis Magazine highlighted a few of the numerous Black athletes that are making waves in the industry. Below are five who are a part of this rise and see the full list in Black Cannabis Magazine.
RELATED: The History Of Marijuana Use In America
RELATED: 10 Celebrity & Black-Owned Cannabis Brands
RELATED: Legalization Ain’t Sh*t Without Decriminalization
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
5 Athletes A Part of The Rise of Black Athletes In The Cannabis Industry was originally published on woldcnews.com
1. Mike TysonSource:Getty
Mike Tyson is synonymous with boxing and he has always been vocal about issues affecting the black community. Tyson recently opened his cannabis empire in the Mojave Desert in California. On his cannabis ranch, he has plans to build a weed-themed holiday resort.
written by Rachel Edwards for Black Cannabis Magazine
2. Gabby DouglasSource:Getty
Gabby Douglas is a successful gymnast and 3x Gold Olympian. Gabby has partnered with other professional athletes to invest in CBD to help athletes.
written by Rachel Edwards for Black Cannabis Magazine
3. Kevin DurantSource:Getty
DMV native Kevin Durant is undoubtedly one of the most famous basketball stars. He’s currently in his 14th NBA season and plays for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant’s venture capital firm, Thirty Five Ventures, has put money in cannabis purchasing technology and provides seed capital for startups giving many upcoming investors more opportunities.
written by Rachel Edwards for Black Cannabis Magazine
4. John SalleySource:Getty
John Salley retired from the NBA in 2000 but he didn’t stop playing. He just changed the game. Salley is collaborating with Daron Phillips and other basketball legends to develop and launch “The Cannabis Plan”. This company will offer insurance plans for the cannabis industry and its employees.
written by Rachel Edwards for Black Cannabis Magazine
5. Paul PierceSource:Getty
Paul Pierce is a NBA Champion, Finals MVP and 10-time all-star who played 19 seasons in the NBA. He haas now grown to become one of the most recognized black cannabis brands. His weed investments include Vesper.
written by Rachel Edwards for Black Cannabis Magazine