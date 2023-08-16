5 Essential Tips For College Move In Day

College move-in is a memorable and exciting experience for students. However, for the most seamless and stress-free experience, it helps to prepare in advance.
Take the time to plan and ask for help from your family and friends in advance so you can move-in and get settled like a pro.
Below are a few tips for move-in day.
Tell us, which one do you think is the most helpful?
1. Start Packing EarlySource:Getty
Making a packing checklist to ensure you take the essentials and don’t forget anything. Starting early will also ensure you get the things you want before high-demand items become scarce.
2. Coordinate With Your RoommateSource:Getty
Communicating ahead of time with your roommate can prevent you both from duplicating unnecessary items and it also helps you start a great relationship.
3. Know Your Move In TimeSource:Getty
Most colleges have set times to move in that vary by residence hall. This information can usually be found on your college’s housing page.
4. If You Can, Have Larger Items Delivered CurbsideSource:Getty
If you’re bringing larger items like a mini fridge, a mattress, or even a shelving unit, consider having those items shipped to your dorm.
5. Make a List of Things to Buy at SchoolSource:Getty
Items such as notebook paper, pens, detergents, snacks, and cleaning products can be easily picked up at your local supermarket or campus store. Your local store may even offer curbside pick-up.