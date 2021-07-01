5 Times Meghan McCain Karen’d Out On ‘The View’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

the lone conservative on the panel of the award-winning talk show “The View” announced Thursday that she’s exiting the show.

“I am here to tell all of you … that this is going to be my last season here at the ‘The View,’” McCain told the audience. “This was not an easy decision. COVID has changed the world for all of us. And it changed the way I’m living my life.”

Prior to McCain’s statement, several outlets reported that her departure would take place after four seasons with the show. Her last day will be on July 24, marking the end of the show’s 24th season. Variety reports McCain is the second longest-running conservative co-host following Elisabeth Hasslebeck, who appeared on “The View” from 2003-2013. McCain co-hosts alongside Whoppi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

What can’t be understated are the repeated and problematic run-ins McCain digs herself into among her co-hosts, especially Goldberg, Behar, and Hostin. Over the last four years, viewers have watched testy and Karen-ridden tantrums from McCain which ran the gamut, especially in terms of politics and her conservative values.

However, though tensions are often visible between McCain and her co-hosts she further explained that her decision was more so based on her recent move to Washington D.C. with her husband Fox News personality, Ben Domenech, prior to the birth of their daughter Liberty.

“When I said goodbye to all of you in the studio, I found out I was pregnant,” McCain said. “I came to the D.C. area, and we have this incredible life here. And as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps, I have a really wonderful life here.”

A source who spoke to Variety said that the long-simmering tensions did not affect her decision, but asked to be let go early from her contract earlier this year due to her new location. McCain said she’s grateful for the opportunity and was pushed by her father, the late Sen. John McCain to take the job after she originally pondered declining.

Twitter in true form reacted in hilarious fashion to the news, with joyful jubilance, remembering the moments that made them cackle over McCain being gathered by her co-hosts and even show guests.

2019 seemed to be an especially triggering year for Meghan, which also coincides with the rise of the Karens smh.

To mark the occasion, we gathered five special moments when McCain’s inner Karen was told to simmer down. We hope that you walk back down this memory lane with us.

