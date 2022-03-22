6 Copper Hair Colors You Should Try This Summer

Do you smell that? There’s a light stench of bottomless mimosa brunches; freshly painted toes (white, of course); and hair dye because it’s time to trade in those dark tresses for a hue that warmly welcomes the spring.
Transitioning to new seasons usually requires an overhaul of your closet and current fashion aesthetic. I welcome darker hair and clothing in the winter months, so now that we’ve got warmer, brighter days on the horizon, it’s time to lighten things up – literally.
In January Savannah James debuted a sultry copper color on her Instagram page, silently but boldly making this a must-have hue for the spring/summer. Approximately one week later, wig connoisseur Nicki Minaj showed off her latest wig, a soft mix between copper and strawberry blonde.
Thanks to these ladies, I’ve compiled a bunch of photos of copper hair to feed my latest obsession. If you’re on the hunt for a hair color trend to rock this summer, these six celebrities will inspire you with their fiery copper tresses.
1. Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj changes her wigs like she changes her underwear. New hairstyles aren’t foreign to the Award-winning rapper. But when she posted an image of herself in a strawberry blonde and copper-fused wig, I prayed she’d keep this wig in circulation for more than a week.
The soft color complimented her face in a way that highlighted her features. Her typical blonde looks are edgier, her dark brown on black looks are classier, but the subtle copper tones gave her a glowing romantic look that is necessary this Summer.
2. Saweetie
Saweetie might have done the big chop, but it doesn’t mean she’s giving up her wigs anytime soon. The rapper debuted knee-length copper hair during the Billboard Women in Music event, and it was an entire look.
3. Monica
Monica loves her dark tresses, but every now and then she hits us with a new color that has us showing our hairdresser for inspiration. The last couple of days the songbird served lewks on Instagram in a floral Richard Quinn SS 22 ensemble, black shades, partnered with waist-length copper hair.
4. Savannah James
Savannah James is teaching us a thing or two about serving effortless looks. The matriarch of the James family has kept her foot on our necks over the last couple of months, and honestly – thank you. When she introduced this new color in January, I was convinced that copper hair was made specifically for Black women.
5. Doja Cat
If you looked up the phrase “go bold or go home” in the dictionary, you’d see a picture of Doja Cat picking her nose. The eclectic singer/rapper opts for looks that are both stylish and outside of the box. At the top of the year, she debuted vibrant copper-colored hair that was perfection. Although this shade had an orange tint to it, it shined bright like a brand new penny.
6. Issa Rae
Issa Rae has made copper hair a staple in her look. She owned the color throughout the Insecure series, likely because it made her melanin pop so effortlessly. What I love most about Rae and her hair is how much she owns the hue, no matter the style. She is committed to the copper color that perfectly seals her look together, from braided updos to kinky ponytails and afros.