6 Times Lil Kim’s Performance Ensembles Stole The Show

Lil Kim broke barriers with her cutting-edge style and raunchy lyricism in the 90s.
As one of the first female rappers of Bad Boy Records, Kim stormed into the hip-hop world unapologetically with the debut of her first studio album Hardcore.
The album’s cover art was just as bold as the star’s braggadocious delivery. Who could forget that striking photo of the Brooklynite squatting down in a Patricia Fields boutique duster while staring confidently into the camera? Perhaps the iconic moment served as the prelude to Kim’s undeniable ability to sell millions of albums while sporting runway ensembles from designers like Marc Jacobs and Misa Hylton.
Now, almost a decade later, the inimitable femcee continues to reign supreme both on stage and in the high fashion world, and she never misses a beat!
In May, the 48-year-old hitmaker graced the stage at the Las Vegas Lovers and Friends musical festival wearing a pair of diamond-encrusted shorts and a matching blazer that sparkled as she performed. Lil Kim paired the look with a smoky eye and stunning high braided ponytail that showed off her chiseled cheekbones.
In June, the “Crush On You” rapper stunned in a curve-hugging body suit as she rocked the Essence Festival wearing gem embroidered boots and an identical purse courtesy of Dolce and Gabanna.
This certainly isn’t the first time that Kim has wowed us with her incredible couture on stage. In honor of the living legend’s 48th birthday, here are six more times the phenomenal rapper turned heads while dominating the crowd.
1. The Mesh DressSource:Getty
Lil Kim graced the stage at the Big Beat/Atlantic Records showcase in 1997, sporting a black see-through mesh dress and a matching bikini. Kim styled up the provocative look with sunglasses and a pair of mesh arm cuffs.
2. Lacey LaceSource:Getty
During her performance at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream, Kim’s bodacious curves were on full display as she shined in a lacy corset body suit and a long mesh pencil skirt.
3. That Thong MomentSource:Getty
Lil Kim wasn’t afraid to show off a bit of skin during her set at Jam’n 94.5’s iconic Summer Jam concert in 2003.
Wearing a high-rise thong and an asymmetric mini skirt, Kim commanded the stage with her electric persona. The New York native also rocked a racy-cropped kimono.
4. Feather Body SuitSource:Getty
The Junior Mafia alum captivated the audience during her performance at the Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival in June when she came out wearing a curve-hugging black body suit that donned a hot pink feathered trail.
5. The White JumpsuitSource:Getty
The entire Bad Boy Family came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G’s birthday on May 20. Lil Kim attended and performed at the late rapper’s tribute party wearing a pearly white jumpsuit that she styled with a fuzzy mink shoulder wrap.
6. The Futuristic LookSource:Getty
Kim pulled out all the stops for her performance at the 2022 BET Awards this year. Fans were sent spiraling into a heart-eyed tizzy when the rapper came on stage donning tight black leggings and a cropped blazer with broad shoulder pads. The iconic femee looked like she walked out of a scene from The Matrix as she rapped some of her biggest hits rocking blue hair and black sunglasses.