6 Times Lil Kim’s Performance Ensembles Stole The Show

Lil Kim broke barriers with her cutting-edge style and raunchy lyricism in the 90s.

As one of the first female rappers of Bad Boy Records, Kim stormed into the hip-hop world unapologetically with the debut of her first studio album Hardcore.

The album’s cover art was just as bold as the star’s braggadocious delivery. Who could forget that striking photo of the Brooklynite squatting down in a Patricia Fields boutique duster while staring confidently into the camera? Perhaps the iconic moment served as the prelude to Kim’s undeniable ability to sell millions of albums while sporting runway ensembles from designers like Marc Jacobs and Misa Hylton.

Now, almost a decade later, the inimitable femcee continues to reign supreme both on stage and in the high fashion world, and she never misses a beat!

In May, the 48-year-old hitmaker graced the stage at the Las Vegas Lovers and Friends musical festival wearing a pair of diamond-encrusted shorts and a matching blazer that sparkled as she performed. Lil Kim paired the look with a smoky eye and stunning high braided ponytail that showed off her chiseled cheekbones.

In June, the “Crush On You” rapper stunned in a curve-hugging body suit as she rocked the Essence Festival wearing gem embroidered boots and an identical purse courtesy of Dolce and Gabanna.

This certainly isn’t the first time that Kim has wowed us with her incredible couture on stage. In honor of the living legend’s 48th birthday, here are six more times the phenomenal rapper turned heads while dominating the crowd.

