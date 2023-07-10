LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott has just announced his first Utopia performance. Now if you are a fan of Trav, you know he loves pushing the envelope. July 28th, La Flame will be hitting stage in the heart of Cairo, Egypt . Not only that, but in front of the pyramids. Yes, you heard it right, Travis Scott will be performing in the Sahara desert in front of the Pyramids of Giza. Historical to say the least!

As fans patiently been wait upon the release of the Houston rappers highly anticipated album, ‘Utopia’, we may get a sneak peek in Cairo, Egypt.

Where to Buy Tickets for Travis Scott at The Pyramids

Travis Scott has provided his fans with a number bundle package options for the upcoming performance in Cairo, Egypt. Prices range from 6,500 ($216 Dollars) – 4,000 ($133 Dollars) Egyptian Pounds. Just to break it down, $1 converts into 30 Egyptian Pounds.

Tickets are going FAST buy them while you can!

Now before Travis Scott finds himself on that stage in Egypt, here are 7 food spots he NEEDS to try. Check the full list below!

RELATED: Pharrell & Travis Scott Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

RELATED: Meet Atlanta’s Rising Star & Travis Scott’s Secret Weapon; SoFaygo

RELATED: Metro Boomin Announced As The Headliner For Billboard’s R&B Hip Hop Live Concert In Celebration Of The 50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop

7 Food Spots Travis Scott NEEDS to Try in Egypt was originally published on hotspotatl.com