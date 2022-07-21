LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae has been fashionably applying pressure lately, and we are on the sidelines clapping! The multi-hyphenate star has been doing a

press tour

for her latest project,

RAP SH!T

, and she has been looking awesome! Each time she has stepped out, she has done so in a garb that can’t be denied. From colorful sets to body-hugging frocks, Issa Rae is stylishly unapologetic in these streets.

Rae has always had a knack for fashion, but recently, she turned her dial up. Her glow is undeniable, and she has us stalking her social media accounts just to see what she will rock next. Look no further than our girl Issa if you’ve been looking for inspiration to slay in these summer streets. She and her stylist Jason Rembert are on a stylish mission, and she is all the motivation you need.

Check out seven of her recent looks that have us rethinking our entire wardrobe.

7 Times Issa Rae’s Recent Looks Inspired Our Summer Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com