7 Times ‘The GOAT’ Serena Williams Shattered The Tennis Court With Her Unique Style

After 23 Grand Slam wins and 14 doubles titles, Serena Williams is finally ready to leave the tennis court for her next phase of “evolution.” On Tuesday, the 41-year-old tennis icon

announced her retirement

during a candid interview with Vogue magazine. Now, this won’t be the end of her legendary career but a shift toward “other things that are important” to the star, like her incredible family.

Williams is married to Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The happy couple share 4-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr together.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair,” Williams explained to Vogue. “If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.” Fans will see Williams in action one more time during the U.S. Open. Thankfully, off the court, the four-time Olympic gold medalist will continue to make historic strides in other areas.

From Tennis Star to Venture Capitalist

Wiliams has taken her competitive spirit into the financial world with her venture capital firm Serena Ventures. Over the last nine years, the inclusive firm has financially supported nearly 60 companies in its growing portfolio from fintech giants like Propel and Cointracker to consumer product innovators like Daily Harvest and Master Class. Inclusivity is a core value of the venture capital fund’s mission, with 76 percent of its portfolio representing women and Black burgeoning business owners.

Back in March, the company raised an inaugural fund of $111 million to help empower diverse and underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Additionally, in 2021, Williams launched her fintech start-up Esusu, which gives renters the tools they need to improve their credit scores. “I started Serena Ventures to invest in diverse founders and early-stage companies that outperform and generate impact, while at the same time empowering others and creating opportunities,” Williams told CNBC during an interview. “Esusu is definitely one of those companies. Esusu is really focused on credit building and creating pathways to financial inclusion not only for working families but for individuals as well.” We can’t wait to see what’s next for Serena Williams, but one thing is for sure, whatever the tennis legend has in store will be nothing short of amazing. We’ve seen Williams pour blood, sweat, and tears into her craft for over 30 years, and she’s also dominated the court with vigor and style! In honor of the GOAT’s retirement, let’s take a look back at seven times the tennis champ dominated the court with her killer backhand and impeccable style.

7 Times ‘The GOAT’ Serena Williams Shattered The Tennis Court With Her Unique Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com