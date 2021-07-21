8 Ex-Wizards Players Who Left DC and Then Won Championships

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to the Milwaukee Bucks as they are the 2021 NBA World Champions! This means congratulations not only go to the team leaders; Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday but also to ex Washington Wizards Forward Bobby Portis.

Bobby Portis has now joined the list of NBA players who played for the Wizards while the team was struggling then leave to almost immediately win the championship in a new city and different jersey. It has become a trend for the Wizards to see players find more success somewhere else after their time in DC. NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes notes that “In fact, [the 2020 Lakers Championship] was the fourth straight year the NBA champion had at least one former Wizards player in the fold. And during that four-year span, no other NBA team has had more former players win rings than the Wizards”.

After Tuesday night’s win against the Phoenix Suns, the Bucks brought the second championship to Milwaukee and now Portis becomes the 8th Wiz kid over these past few years to continue this streak. Take a look at the list of ex-Wizards and their Larry O’Brien Championship Trophies below…

