A Sneaky Link Playlist: The Greatest Secret Hookup Songs Of All Time

A Sneaky Link Playlist

“Sneaky Link” may be the phrase of the day, but for decades, artists have been dedicating records to their undercover significant other. In Hip-Hop to R&B, there are scores of songs highlighting a hidden romance.

Most recently, the track “Sneaky Link” by Hxllywood ft. Glizzy G has been heating up across the web. A certified smash on TikTok, song’s official video has amassed millions of YouTube views since its release in early May. A remix vido, featuring Soulja Boy and Kayla Nicole, was released on October 1st.

For music fans looking to bulk up their music collection, or for folks spending time with that secret lover, we offer this – The Sneaky Link Playlist: A collection of unforgettable side-peace anthems carefully curated for your next rendezvous.

1. Miguel “How Many Drinks?” (Remix) ft. Kendrick Lamar

2. LL Cool J “Hey Lover”

3. SZA “Love Galore” ft. Travis Scott

4. The-Dream “I Luv Your Girl” ft. Young Jeezy

5. Rod Wave “Sneaky Links”

6. TLC “Creep”

7. DeJ Loaf “Me U & Hennessy” ft. Lil Wayne

8. Nelly “Dilemma” ft. Kelly Rowland

9. Summer Walker “Girls Need Love”

10. Whitney Houston “Saving All My Love For You”

11. Ja Rule “Between Me & You” ft. Christina Milian

12. SZA “The Weekend”

13. SWV “You’re My Little Secret”

14. Drake “Take Care” ft. Rihanna

15. Babyface “Soon As I Get Home”

16. Usher “What’s A Man To Do”

17. H-Town “Part Time Lover”

18. Ty Dolla $ign “Horses In The Stable”

19. Jason Weaver “Love Ambition”

20. “Boyfriend #2” by Pleasure P

21. Kelly Price “As We Lay”

22. Omarion “Post To Be” Ft. Chris Brown & Jhene Aiko

23. Oran ‘Juice’ Jones “The Rain”

24. John Legend “She Don’t Have To Know”

25. Ty Dolla $ign “Paranoid” ft. B.o.B

26. The Isley Brothers “Footsteps in the Dark, Pts. 1 & 2”

27. Plies “Bussit Baby” ft. Ne-Yo

28. Jhené Aiko -“Sativa” ft. Rae Sremmurd

29. Aaliyah “If Your Girl Only Knew”

30. Chris Brown “New Flame” ft. Usher, Rick Ross

A Sneaky Link Playlist: The Greatest Secret Hookup Songs Of All Time  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

