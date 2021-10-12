A TWERKTASTIC Jubilee: See The Wildest Celebrity Moments From Cardi B’s Birthday Bash

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nobody parties like Cardi B. Especially when she’s got a room full of famous friends ready to cut up for her 29th birthday bash. The big event went down Monday night (Oct 11) and guests included Megan Thee Stallion, Ella Mai, Snoop Dogg, Karrueche Tran, Teyana Taylor and a score of others.

If you were expecting cake, ice-cream and musical chairs – you came to the wrong party. This was a boot-shaking, dancehall themed night fueled by liquor, lapdances and bad decisions. And we love it.

Needless to say, there where cheeks exposed everywhere: Not a bad way to bring in the final year of your 20s.

Peep the gallery below.

