HomeNational

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

According to the ShadeRoom Rihanna may have called a quits with ASAP Rocky after an alleged cheating scandal. Not only is it rumored that ASAP cheated on RiRi but with a Fenty footwear designer.

For those who live under a rock, Rihanna has a Lingerie line called Fenty. One of her models, Amina Muaddi is being named as the fashion killa’s alleged mistress. Muaddi is a Paris-based fashion designer. Amina has worked with many different Italian influencers. The fashion designer was born in Romania. Her father is Jordanian and her mother is Romanian.

Check out photos of Fenty model, Amina Muaddi below.

 

RELATED: Nick Cannon Gets ANOTHER Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant; Meet Bre Tiesi [Photos]

RELATED: Ben Simmons Caught Tongue Kissing TV Personality, Maya Jama [Photos]

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 5 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 5 years ago
10.04.17

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close