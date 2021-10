LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Atlanta stand up! Our Braves are advancing to the 2021-2022 World Series. After a close match-up against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Braves bring the W home 4-2. Check out all the photos from the celebration after the win.

Atlanta Braves Are Advancing to The World Series! [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com