Atlanta Braves Are The 2021 World Series Champions!

Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros Game 6 World Series

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

ATL this one is for you! Our Atlanta Braves have defeated the Houston Astro’s in-game 6. Let the celebration begin! The Braves have not won a World Series since 1995 when they defeated the Cleveland Indians. This brings the organization their fourth in league existence. The Braves were able to close it out in a hard-fought 6 games (4-2).

Check out all the photos from Game 6 of the World series below!

 

Atlanta Braves Are The 2021 World Series Champions!  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

