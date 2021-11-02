LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

ATL this one is for you! Our Atlanta Braves have defeated the Houston Astro’s in-game 6. Let the celebration begin! The Braves have not won a World Series since 1995 when they defeated the Cleveland Indians. This brings the organization their fourth in league existence. The Braves were able to close it out in a hard-fought 6 games (4-2).

Check out all the photos from Game 6 of the World series below!

RELATED: Atlanta Braves Are Advancing to The World Series! [Photos]

RELATED: Quavo Adds Pitcher To Resume After Throwing Out 1st Pitch At Braves Game

Atlanta Braves Are The 2021 World Series Champions! was originally published on hotspotatl.com