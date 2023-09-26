Listen Live
Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Houston: Our Favorite Moments

Published on September 26, 2023

Beyonce

Source: General / Getty


From the streets to the main stage at NRG Park, Beyonce‘s official homecoming had H-Town buzzing. With so many memorable moments, music and magic, here are a few memories that we’ll hold on to forever.

Before the Big Weekend, Bey made stops around the city that raised her.

On Friday (Sept. 22), Beyonce, alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, stopped by Midtown Houston for a special ceremony to kick off renovations at the Knowles-Rowland House. The Knowles-Rowland House strives to provide more than 30 Houstonians stable, permanent housing following a $8M redevelopment project.

Until every man, women, and child has consistent food resources. Shelter is accessible to those that have no other place to go. Medicine is in arms reach of those that need it the most. – Rudy Rasmus, Pastor and Executive Director of Bread of Life

Beyonce Houston

Source: Briana Huff / Radio One Houston


Scroll below for more of H-Town’s Renaissance Weekend.

3. Welcome Back To Houston Bey

Welcome Back To Houston Bey Source:Radio One

4. Bey Back at Home

5. Lizzo x Monaleo

6. LOVE THE LOOK

7. Kelly Rowland Happy To Be Home

8. The Box’s own Young Jas DJing at #RWT

9. We See You Ms. Luckett!!

10. Houston Hotties: Megan Thee Stallion x Beyonce

11. Enjoying The Show with Mama Knowles

12. The REEL Renaissance Recap

13. A Warning Before The #MuteChallenge

14. Destiny’s Child In The Building

15. Backstage with Jay-Z and Teyana Taylor

16. Blue Ivy Carries on The Legacy

17. Beyonce Art

