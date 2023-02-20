Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

Black love is powerful, and we have seen it demonstrated by some of the biggest celebrity couples. From Michelle and Barack Obama to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, these powerhouse lovebirds have shown the importance of sticking together through thick and thin. They exemplify the power of strength and endurance and are undoubtedly where strong black families are born and cultivated.

But black love is not just a romantic ideal or a cultural phenomenon; it’s a political act of defiance. Black love is a form of resistance against the systems of oppression that seek to divide and conquer black people. By loving and supporting one another, black couples can build strong and resilient communities that can withstand the challenges and obstacles of racism and discrimination.

It is a way of reclaiming our humanity and our dignity in a world that often seeks to deny us both. By loving ourselves and each other, we can counteract the messages of hate and negativity prevalent in our society.

Black love is security, honesty, unconditionally, and something that isn’t just celebrated on Valentine’s Day. Black love is an everlasting baby!

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker have been a beacon of Black love for more than two decades. According to Essence, the Hollywood married duo fell in love while filming on the set of the Soul Food TV series. The rest was history. The happy couple married in May 2005 and has been together ever since. Parker and Kodjoe share two beautiful children together.

This isn’t the only Black couple that has had us in a heart tizzy over their love and devotion. Here are more sexy Black couples who showcased secure and unbounded Black love over the years.

1. Michelle and Barack Obama Source:Getty Our forever first lady and former president Michelle and Barack Obama have been a pillar of Black love for years. The happily married power couple met while they were studying law in their hometown of Chicago in 1989. Three years later, the pair tied the knot in 1992. Since then, Michelle and Back have gone on to soar to incredible heights together. They changed the face of the nation with their historic two-term presidency and have generated millions from a bevy of lucrative deals across media and television. Together, they have raised their two beautiful daughters, Sasha and Malia, to become bright, talented young women. We could just shed a tear from the level of care, honesty, and dedication they shower each other with constantly. That’s the magic of Black love right there, baby!

2. Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith Source:Getty Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith have been going strong since 1994. The actor and actress met on the set of Smith’s iconic 90s show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and fell in love at first sight. Will and Jada began dating in 1995 and tied the knot two years later. There have been a few entanglements that may have rocked the foundation of their coveted union over the years, but thankfully, the setbacks weren’t strong enough to break through the devoted couple’s committed love and loyalty. The equally famous duo share two children: Jaden and Willow Smith. Jada is also the stepmother to Trey Smith, Will’s son from a previous marriage.

3. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Source:Getty A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are Black love goals. It’s unclear when the lovebirds first met, but judging by Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” music video in 2013, where Rih stars as his onscreen girlfriend, you could tell that there was chemistry bubbling between the two even back then. The couple kept their romance quiet until 2021 when Rocky finally confirmed he was dating the Bajan Beauty. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” the Harlem rapper told GQ in an interview that year. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.” Now, the happy couple is gearing up to welcome their second child!

4. Beyoncé and Jay-Z Source:Getty Beyoncé and Jay-Z are prime examples of what happens when a strong Black woman and man unite.

The power couple reportedly first met in the late 1990s, when Beyoncé was still a member of the girl group Destiny’s Child, and Jay-Z was already a successful rapper and music executive. They became friends and collaborators in the music industry, and their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship over time.

However, the details of when and where they first met are unclear, as the couple has kept much of their early relationship private.

But it’s abundantly clear that the pair constantly shower each other with time, love, care, and respect, four key ingredients to strong and everlasting Black love.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z married on April 4, 2008, and share three children: Blue Ivy and twins, Rumi and Sir.

5. Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse Source:Getty Heartthrob Morris Chestnut and his gorgeous wife Pam Byse have been married since 1995. “I have been with my wife for a number of years now and the number one thing that keeps us strong is a mutual respect; that is first and foremost,” Chestnut told Essence in 2014 about the key to their successful marriage.

6. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Source:Getty Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have an unbreakable bond. When things get tough, they stand by each other, letting nothing get in the way of their impenetrable marriage.

Sources say the lovebirds met in 2007 while co-hosting a Super Bowl party. At the time, Wade was still married to his high school sweetheart, but he and Union formed a close friendship.

After Wade finalized his divorce in 2009, the couple began dating. They officially tied the knot in August 2014.

Now, they are happily married with children.

7. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Source:Getty Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have been holding each other down for years. And they look good as hell together, too!

The married couple reportedly met in 2014 and became close friends shortly afterward.

In September 2015, they announced that they were engaged, and in December of that year, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., also known as Junie. They later got married in a private ceremony on October 1, 2016.

In 2020, the gushy couple welcomed their second child, Rue Rose Shumpert.

8. Cardi B and Offset Source:Getty Cardi B and Offset are a match made in heaven. They publicly display their love and adoration for each other and work together to take care of their big blended family. The couple was first spotted together in 2017 at the Super Bowl. According to Insider, Offset revealed in an interview for Rolling Stone that he had his publicist arrange a date for him and Cardi to attend the big game together. The sweet couple got engaged later that year and welcomed their adorable daughter Kulture in 2018. Things haven’t always been so good for the couple. In 202o, Cardi B filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, citing “irreconcilable differences.” But thankfully, the couple dropped the case and decided to work on their wedded romance. Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child together, son Wave Set, on Sept. 4, 2021.

9. Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Source:Getty Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns made their relationship Instagram-official in 2020. And they’ve been going strong ever since. In May 2021, they celebrated their first anniversary with a lush tropical island getaway trip. During an interview with Extra in 2020, Woods revealed that she and the NBA baller were friends “for a long time” before things turned romantic. The former reality TV star shared that they developed an emotional connection about losing their parents at a young age. “I just think that when you find the right one, you can learn even more about yourself,” Woods explained to the outlet. “It’s about learning to evolve with someone. The right person will bring a lot out of you.” Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Towns, died after a difficult battle with COVID-19 in April 2020. She was 59 years old. Woods’ father, John Woods, died in 2017 after a cancer diagnosis.

10. Reginae Carter and Ar’mon Warren Source:Getty Reginae Carter has been happily booed up with her boyfriend, Ar’mon Warren, since 2022. It’s unclear how the couple met, but according to the star’s interview with The Shade Room last year, the two “were friends for a while before” they started dating. “Ar’mon is just dope, man. First of all, we were friends, first,” Reginae told the outlet, noting how the 25-year-old influencer was “very attentive,” “a gentleman,” and” a man.” So far, love is treating the couple well. They love spending quality time and traveling together, judging by their Instagram pages.

11. Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Source:Getty In January, Lori Harvey and Snowfall actor Damson Idris went public with their blissful romance. While celebrating her 26th birthday, Harvey posted several birthday shoutouts from her friends on her Instagram stories. One of those posts was a gushy tribute from Idris that included a photo of him planting a kiss on the model’s cheek with the caption, “Happy Birthday Nunu.” She was later photographed leaving her birthday bash hand-in-hand with the actor. It looks like things are going great for the lovebirds. In fact, on Feb. 15, the couple made their red carpet debut during the Snowfall premiere in L.A. The cute pair held hands, and Damson even gave the model and muse a kiss on her forehead in front of the paps.