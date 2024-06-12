Listen Live
Entertainment

Black Music Month Top R&B Songs

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Black Music Month, celebrated in June, honors the profound influence of African American musicians on the global music landscape.

R&B (Rhythm and Blues) has been a cornerstone of Black music, evolving from the blues and jazz traditions of the early 20th century. R&B emerged in the 1940s and has continuously shaped popular music with its emotive vocals, innovative rhythms, and powerful storytelling. From the soulful sounds of legends like Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin to contemporary icons like Beyoncé and The Weeknd, R&B reflects the emotional depth and diverse experiences of Black life. In this playlist we highlight R&B songs for Black Music Month.

Black Music Month Top R&B Songs  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Tyla – “Water”

2. Chris Brown – “Under The Influence”

3. Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

4. Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

5. H.E.R. – “Damage”

6. SZA – “Good Days”

7. Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

8. The Weeknd – “Die For You (Remix)”

9. Monica feat. Ty Dolla $ign – “FRIENDS”

10. Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Trending
8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

20 items
Lifestyle

Cleveland’s ‘Best’ Suburbs Ranked: Did Your Hometown Make The Cut?

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

News

Brutal Lakeland Cops Body-Shamed Black Teen Before Beating Him, Mom Says

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close