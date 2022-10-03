LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Atlanta Falcons 23-20 on Sunday afternoon, and fans are starting to get a little leery of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

It’s been an up-and-down start to the 2023 NFL season for the Browns. Literally.

Cleveland, 2-2, has played less than impressive football over the first month, and fans are now wondering if third-year coach Stefanski is the right man for the job.

On the first drive of the game between the Browns and Falcons, the Browns went right down the field before stalling on the 4-yard line. Instead of taking the easy three points behind rookie kicker Cade York, Stefanski decided to go for it and called a pass play for tentative QB Jacoby Brissett. The play failed.

Atlanta then went 84 yards in 14 plays and kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

In the short term, sure, that decision to go for a touchdown instead of the FG only resulted in the Browns being down 3 points. But Cleveland lost 23-20, and ultimately looks to have benefited greatly from that missed opportunity to take a 3-0 lead.

How are you feeling so far about the job that Stefanski has done over the past few years? He did lead the team to the playoffs in 2020, where they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round. But since then things haven’t gone so smoothly.

For the record, I don’t think it’s in the Browns best interest to do anything with the head coach position during the season. Firing the coach now will essentially be like waving the white flag, and this team has too much talent to do that. Plus, for what it’s worth, Cleveland is technically in first place, so there’s still a long way to go.

Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions from upset Browns fans, and drop a comment down below with your reaction to Cleveland’s 2-2 start!

Browns Fans Aren’t Happy With Coach Stefanski After Loss in Atlanta was originally published on wzakcleveland.com