LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

The Cleveland Browns are unveiling a new on-field logo this season, and there’s a mixed reaction across the NFL.

Every Browns fan who defends the team has heard it before: What is the Browns logo? The orange helmets, which are a proud tradition in Northeast Ohio, are, for better or worse, kind of plain. And it looks like the franchise is trying to add a little ‘character’ to the team’s threads.

Well actually, to the team’s field.

Check out an explanation from Cleveland’s own FOX 8.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

VIA | FOX 8

The team on Monday revealed details on the new field design featuring the “running Brownie” logo at the 50-yard line, giving the Browns their first midfield logo since 2016. The end zones are decorated with the side view orange helmet logo, the red AFC logo and white “Browns” script.

Finish this story [here]

Cleveland won its first game of the season on Sunday, and start the year 1-0 for the first time since 2004.

Keep scrolling to see the Browns’ new on-field logo, and check out some of our favorite online reactions!

Browns Fans Have Interesting Reaction to New On-Field Logo was originally published on wzakcleveland.com