Browns Fans React to Heartbreaking Loss Against the Jets

The Cleveland Browns blew a 13-point lead with 1:55 left at home against the New York Jets on Sunday, losing a shocker, 31-30.

Cleveland fans have about had enough.

The Browns followed up their season-opening win against the Carolina Panthers with a dud at First Energy Stadium. QB Jacoby Brissett played well but threw a game-ending interception with six seconds remaining, and the Browns’ secondary looks absolutely abysmal after the first two games of the year.

Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, 37, threw four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 15 seconds left in the 4th quarter. It was his first win as a starter since 2019. His career record against the Browns is now 18-3.

The Browns now have some decisions to make. The defensive secondary has shown no ability to get stops in key situations. Does that mean ownership should shake things up? We never like calling for someone’s job, but the way things are going, there’s no sign that coaching is a strong suit for this team at the moment.

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods has been the target of numerous social media posts. It was a blunder by his unit in the first game against the Panthers that almost cost us that victory. Yesterday on Lake Erie it was more of the same, and veteran QB Joe Flacco did just enough to win the game.

How are you feeling about the Cleveland Browns after the first two games of the year? Do you think there’s still time to turn it around?

And more importantly, if you tailgated and went to the game, did you call off work this morning?

Keep scrolling to see some of the biggest mishaps from yesterday’s game, and continue to scroll to see fan reactions that reflect how most Browns fans are feeling this morning.

