According to ESPN, Hunt has signed a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with incentives.

Hunt originally signed with the Browns in 2019. He and Chubb were one of the best running back tandems in the NFL. Now he returns as a potential savior for the Browns season that was just rocked in Pittsburgh.

Hunt, who attended South High School in Willoughby, Ohio, requested a trade last season, but ultimately finished the year in Cleveland. He also reportedly met with several teams as a free agent this year, including the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. He’s expected to be the number 2 running back in Cleveland and Jeromre Ford will handle the Browns lead back duties.

Some fans have questioned Hunt’s current ability as an effective runner, considering his decline in 2022 and current free agency, instead of having been signed on with a franchise by now. The NFL has seen a decline in usage and revenue for running backs over the last few years, as several high-profile backs have struggled to stay on their teams.

Nick Chubb was placed on injured reserve in conjunction with the Hunt deal. Chubb’s injured knee will require surgery. He was hit by Minkah Fitzpatrick during the Steelers game and had to be carted off the field. There is currently no timetable for his return.

Browns fans were quick to react online about the Hunt/Cleveland reunion. Check out some of our favorites below.

Do you think we should be optimistic about what Kareem Hunt can bring to the Cleveland Browns?

Browns Fans React To Kareem Hunt Return To Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com