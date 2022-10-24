Browns Got You Down? 5 Reasons To Pay More Attention to the Cavaliers!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Professional football, as we know it, has a lot of its roots right here in Ohio. There are some very good reasons why the NFL’s Hall of Fame is in Canton.

In Cleveland, despite the Cavaliers winning a championship in 2016, a lot more attention is always paid to the football team.

We’re football heads. It just feels like it’s our nature.

Maybe it is.

The National Football League began as the American Professional Football Association all the way back in 1920. Ohio had five of that league’s original 10 teams. Those teams are the Cleveland Tigers, Akron Pros, Canton Bulldogs, Columbus Panhandles, and Dayton Triangles.

From the southern border to up here by the lake, we love our football here in Ohio. For many, Friday nights during high school football season is basically a religion. Saturdays of course center around the Ohio State Buckeyes and Sundays – for better or for worse – belong to the Browns or the Bengals.

The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a terrible 2-5 start. Two of their losses come against backup QBs, and one of them comes against a guy who hasn’t been in his own prime playing ability in more than five years.

But the Cleveland Cavaliers are ballin!

While it’s a short sample size against not the greatest teams in the NBA, there’s a lot to like about what the Cavs have going for them.

Keep scrolling to see my five best reasons to pay more attention to the Cavs!

