The celebrity world can’t get enough of Rick Owens. The cutting-edge designer has been a hot topic in the fashion world over the last decade. His intricate clothing features unique silhouettes and a somewhat grungy avant-garde aesthetic

Recently, Ayesha Curry was spotted wearing the designer’s edgy black prong maxi dress to an event. The mother of three was all smiles as she posed for the camera alongside her hubby Steph Curry wearing the curve-hugging ensemble.

Ayesha wore her beautiful tresses in wavy beach curls and styled the look with big statement earrings, a black clutch, and a cute pendant necklace.



Mrs. Curry looked amazing in this look! According to the designer’s website, Rick Owens created the futuristic gown using Polyurethane-coated stretch denim. The flexible fabric hit all of the right angles and curves on the International Smoke restauranteur and the beautiful cut-out added a sexy but elegant touch.

Ayesha isn’t the only celeb that’s managed to pull off the unique Rick Owens ensemble. The R&B icon Monica and model Nazanin Mandi also stunned wearing the same dress from the whimsical designer.

Celebrities Are Slaying Rick Owen’s Sexy Black Prong Maxi Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com