Celebrities Step Out For The Rihanna Concert, AKA The Super Bowl LVII

America is currently tuned into the Rihanna concert, better known as the Super Bowl LVII. Whether you’re sitting in the comforts of your living room, downing wings and beer at a bar, or at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, fans are ready to see Rihanna belt out 20 years of music into a 13-minute set.

In true Rihanna fashion, the Bajan Billionaire will allow the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles to play a football game around her set.

We’ve already been blessed by our beloved Sheryl Lee Ralph, who blessed us with her soulful rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” And we’ve caught Blue Ivy and her pops, Jay-Z taking pictures on the stadium floor with their famous friends. If you want to know how your faves are commemorating the Rihanna concert, then stay tuned. Here are the celebrities spotted at Super Bowl LVII.

