Christian McCaffrey unveiled As Madden NFL 25 Cover

Christian McCaffrey, the talented running back of the San Francisco 49ers, has been unveiled as the cover athlete for EA Sports’ upcoming release, Madden NFL 25.

This announcement marks a significant milestone as McCaffrey becomes the first 49er in 25 years to grace the cover of the prestigious Madden video game franchise.

Scheduled to launch on August 16, Madden NFL 25 will showcase McCaffrey’s standout status in the football world.

In response to the revelation, McCaffrey expressed genuine shock and excitement at landing this coveted spot, reflecting the honor and prestige associated with being the face of a flagship sports video game.

Check out what others had to say about finding out McCaffrey will be the cover.

