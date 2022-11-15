Christmas Story House For Sale? 5 Cleveland Landmarks You Should Know!

Cleveland’s most notable home, the famed ‘Christmas Story House’, is officially up for sale.
Purchased and renovated by eBay in 2004, the house is located at 3159 West 11th Street. The 1983 film A Christmas Story is considered, by some, the greatest Christmas movie of all time.
According to the sale listing on the site’s Facebook page, “The House, built in 1895, was purchased on eBay in December 2004 and required a massive renovation to restore it to its original movie splendor. The House started public tours on November 25th, 2006, and since has welcomed over a million guests and counting.”
But what other notable Cleveland landmarks are out there? Anything as exciting as ‘The Christmas Story House’?!
1. West Side MarketSource:Getty
In 2012 President Barack Obama made his way to Cleveland’s West Side Market because… well because he was the coolest president of all time! Located at Lorain Avenue and West 24th St., Cleveland’s West Side Market is home to the oldest ‘indoor/outdoor marketplace in Cleveland’!
2. Cleveland Cultural Gardens
The Cleveland Cultural Gardens can be found at 10823 Magnolia Drive. According to their website, “The Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation is non-profit, 501c3 organization that represents all of the gardens and acts as a liaison between sponsoring ethnic communities and government and institutional partners. The Federation has been instrumental in preserving, maintaining and promoting the Cultural Gardens.”
3. Free StampSource:Getty
The ‘Free Stamp’ can be found in Willard Park at 601 Lakeside Avenue East. The world’s largest office stamp was designed and constructed in 1985 by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen. It’s 49 feet long, 28 feet high and weighs 70,000 pounds!
4. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which has undergone several name changes over the years, was recently renovated and the results are fantastic! Home to the Cleveland Cavaliers and just about every big concert that comes through Northeast Ohio, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is now one of the most beautiful indoor arenas in the country!
5. Terminal Tower Observation Deck
At one point, Terminal Tower in Downtown Cleveland was the largest building in the world outside of New York City. This stunning 4k 360-degree view displays just how beautiful our downtown truly is!