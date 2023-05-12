Cleveland Browns 2023 Schedule: How Many Wins Will They Get?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The NFL has released the schedules of all 32 teams, and the Cleveland Browns definitely have a unique start to the season.

Keep scrolling to see a week-by-week breakdown of who we’ll play, and when.

Within the first month, Cleveland will play three divisional games – at home against the Bengals, on the road at the Steelers, then back at home for the Ravens.

The Browns have primetime games – Week 2 against the Steelers, and then late in the season against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Week 15, in a weird situation, the game time against the Bears is currently TBD – as the league isn’t sure just yet if Cleveland will play on Saturday or Sunday.

If you want to purchase tickets to any of the games in the 2023 NFL season, [click here].

During the preseason Cleveland plays the Jets, Commanders, Eagles and Chiefs.

Keep scrolling to see a breakdown of their regular season schedule.

