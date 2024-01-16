Cleveland Heights Native Jason Kelce Retiring From NFL

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jason Kelce , the pride of Cleveland Heights, is reportedly retiring from the NFL.

This news was initially reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who claims that Kelce announced the emotional decision to his teammates following the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night..

Kelce, 36, is a six-time All-Pro and will be on his way to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame as soon as he’s eligible. In his 13 years in Philly, he’s made two Super Bowls, winning one, and will forever known as one of the innovators and best executioners of the Tush Push.

Jason Kelce graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 2006, just two years ahead of little brother Travis. The two brothers have not only carved out prime NFL careers, but they’ve also molded themselves into the alpha faces of the league, though each of their unique personalities shines in its own distinct way.

