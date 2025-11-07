Listen Live
Pop Culture

Diddy Sent To Fort Dix Prison To Begin 4-Year Sentence, Social Media Has Jokes

Published on November 7, 2025

Sean Combs At The Met Gala

Source: Sonia Moskowitz / Getty

Despite all his attempts to avoid his prison sentence, Diddy’s 50-month bid on prostitution charges begins as he’s transferred to the federal prison at Fort Dix, New Jersey, called FCI.

The move across state lines ends his more than year-long stint at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s been since he was arrested last September.

NBC describes the Fort Dix facility as “a large, low-security federal prison for men located in New Hanover Township” that holds about 4,000 people.

It’s a small win for Diddy’s team because it was the prison his legal representation, namely Teny Geragos, suggested during the sentencing because of its top-notch drug abuse program, and it’ll be easier for familial visitation.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” Geragos said, according to ABC

If he participates in drug rehabilitation programs, he could shave time off his sentence, in addition to another 13 months being subtracted because of time served at MDC. So the Bureau of Prisons states that his projected release date is May 8, 2028, which is on par with its requirement that inmates serve about 85% of their sentences, provided no hiccups.

He’s still not wholly committed to serving his sentence, as his lawyers have filed an appeal, accusing the court of misusing the Mann Act because he transported adults across state lines for sex. 

Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro is trying to get the appeal paperwork sorted as soon as possible, fearing that the typical legal timeline could see him face his entire sentence before it’s even considered, telling ABC that “An expedited briefing and argument schedule is critical to ensure that Mr. Combs’s appeal of his sentence does not become moot while the appeal is pending.”

If the appeal doesn’t work, there’s still a chance that President Trump could pardon him, but last we heard, the MAGA base wasn’t happy with the idea.

See social media’s reaction to Diddy being sent off below.

