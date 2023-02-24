Drake Hints at Retiring & His Fans Aren’t Happy About It

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In a teaser clip for an interview about Lil Yachty’s new sunglasses company, Future Mood, Drake caused quite a stir by hinting at his impending retirement. Or, at least that’s what some of his fans seem to think.

With a beautiful beach as a backdrop, Drake commented, “I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna like, I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day. I feel like I’m kinda introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”

Hol’up… a graceful exit? Graceful exit from what? Making music!? That would be wild.

Also, it’s safe to say, judging by the tweets at the bottom of this post, not everyone would be upset if he’s actually leaving.

There haven’t been many people in the music industry, let alone in hip-hop, to have the run that Drake is currently on. After dropping his first studio album in 2010, he’s dominated the charts for over a decade and doesn’t appear to have any major competition to keep him from doing the same thing for the next ten years.

Drizzy made previous comments about wanting to retire from music by the age of 35. With his 37th birthday coming up this fall, Drake’s popularity and chokehold on music are as strong as they’ve ever been, which is why it was a bit surprising to learn that he’s currently, apparently, considering walking away from music.

While only a teaser clip dropped yesterday, the full interview is expected to be released today (Friday, February 24) and should provide some context into what Drake and Yachty were referring to. In the meantime, 6 God fans have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns about Drizzy bowing out of the rap game.

Do you think Drake could really call it quits?

Keep scrolling to see our favorite Tweets about Drake’s potential retirement!

