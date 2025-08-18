Listen Live
Pop Culture

Drake’s UMG Lawsuit Called “Ridiculous” By CEO Lucian Grainge, X Roasts His Contract

Published on August 18, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Drake’s defamation lawsuit against UMG has worn on for months with plenty of public scrutiny, but now, the label’s boss has stepped in with a statement of his own.

The Canadian rapper, Lucian Grainge, has expressed his frustration in a declaration letter, calling the lawsuit “farcical” and “nonsensical.”

In Drake’s filing earlier this week, he alleged that Grainge was involved with the release of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” down to the cover art. But Grainge says that despite the perks of being CEO, he had nothing to do with approving the disparaging song or the hyped materials around it. 

Related Stories

“Whilst, as part of my role, I certainly have financial oversight of and responsibility for UMG’s global businesses, the proposition that I was involved in, much less responsible for, reviewing and approving the content of ‘Not Like Us,’ its cover art or music video, or for determining or directing the promotion of those materials, is groundless and indeed ridiculous,” he writes.

https://x.com/lapeztweet/status/1956337494665867482

He adds that despite Lamar’s label Interscope being a subsidiary of UMG, he didn’t see the cover art or the music video until they dropped, and his lawyers say that asking them to dig into their finances is nothing more than forcing “it to waste time and resources out of spite.”

Drake has also alleged that while Lamar’s disses were propped up, his own were suppressed, which Grainge says is nonsensical given how many millions they’ve invested in him.

He writes that his claim “makes no sense due to the fact that the company that I run, Universal Music Group N.V., has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Drake, including longstanding and critical financial support for his recording career, the purchase and ownership of the bulk of his recording catalog, and the purchase of his music publishing rights.”

In a separate letter, UMG’s lawyers further dismiss Drake’s claim, thinking Grainge’s got time to nitpickingly orchestrate a rap battle while running a global company.

They write that “the premise of Drake’s motion — that he could not have lost a rap battle unless it was the product of some imagined secret conspiracy going to the top of UMG’s corporate structure — is absurd. Sir Lucian is the CEO of a multinational enterprise; his days are spent determining and implementing global strategy, not vetting individual tracks or album covers or driving the release and promotional plans for any one recording.”

The pointed response from UMG’s side comes after Drake requested access to Grainge’s emails and texts surrounding the release of “Not Like Us.”

See social media’s response to Grainge’s willingness to respond to Drake below directly.

Drake’s UMG Lawsuit Called “Ridiculous” By CEO Lucian Grainge, X Roasts His Contract  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close