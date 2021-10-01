Drippiest Looks From The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 [Photos]

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021 looks to be one for the books. Celebrities like Tyler The Creator, Latto, Fat Joe & many more hit the red carpet. Check out all the looks from the upcoming award show here! Watch the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 PM.

1. Director X Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Director X attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

2. Paul Wall and Yung Bleu Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Paul Wall and Yung Bleu attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

3. D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller of 85 South Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller of 85 South attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

4. Kidd Kenn Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Kidd Kenn attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

5. DreamDoll and Ari Fletcher Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) DreamDoll, guest and Ari Fletcher attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

6. Symba Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Symba attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

7. Paul Wall and Fat Joe Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Paul Wall and Fat Joe attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

8. Young Thug, Nelly, and Gunna Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Young Thug, Nelly, and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

9. Fivio Foreign Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Fivio Foreign attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

10. DreamDoll and Erica Banks Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) DreamDoll and Erica Banks attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

11. Benny the Butcher Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Benny the Butcher attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

12. IDK Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: IDK attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

13. Jacky Oh and D.C. Young Fly Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Jacky Oh (L) and D.C. Young Fly (C) attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

14. Lore’l Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Lore’l attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

15. Doechii Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Doechii attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

16. Tyler The Creator Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Tyler The Creator attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

17. Latto Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Latto attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

18. Young Thug Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)

19. Baby Keem Source:other ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Baby Keem attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)